Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of of the UAE Rugby Federation, believes it is time for the Rugby World Cup to return to Asia. Victor Besa / The national
Qais Al Dhalai, president of Asia Rugby and vice president of of the UAE Rugby Federation, believes it is time for the Rugby World Cup to return to Asia. Victor Besa / The national

Sport

Qais Al Dhalai: Rugby World Cup needs to evolve as a global show - the joint Gulf bid can deliver

Asia Rugby chief says next couple of years crucial in effort to drum up support for joint UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar bid

Amith Passela
Amith Passela

April 08, 2025