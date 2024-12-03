Saudi Tuwaiq are the first all-Saudi women's rugby team and took part in last week's Emirates Dubai Sevens tournament. All photos courtesy of Laith Marzouq, Saudi Arabia Rugby Federation

Sport

‘We want to prove we can do this’: First all-Saudi women’s rugby team are awed by Dubai Sevens debut

Tuwaiq side have high hopes for future of the sport in their country despite tough start to life at Middle East’s biggest rugby festival

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

December 03, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today