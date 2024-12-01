Fiji players celebrate with the Emirates International Trophy after beating Spain. Victor Besa / The National
Fiji players celebrate with the Emirates International Trophy after beating Spain. Victor Besa / The National

Sport

Dubai Sevens: Flying Fijians return to top of the podium after ending Spain fairy tale

Osea Kolinisau tastes success in his first Dubai tournament as coach, having won the title twice as captain

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

December 01, 2024

