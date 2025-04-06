Vibrant, colourful and grand - there is nothing quite like the Dubai World Cup

This was my first year attending the Dubai World Cup – one of the world’s richest races. As I walked into the main grandstand, I was immediately arrested by the vibrant colours, perfumed scents and the euphony of various languages and dialects. The opulence of the show at the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/05/dubai-world-cup-live-meydan/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/05/dubai-world-cup-live-meydan/">Meydan Racecourse </a>overwhelmed the senses, and I could not focus on the task at hand, pleasantly interrupted by the multiple haute couture dresses and remarkable fascinators that reflected in the sunlight. While the elite among us enjoyed the hospitality, I rushed outside on to the grass to observe the majestic horses, preparing for the first race of the day under the warm sun. Back in the media room, race number two attracted much attention as trawlerman took an early lead and looked the clear favourite to seal victory. However, it was the race that taught me the most about the unpredictability of the sport as in the final seconds, in the blink of an eye, Dubai Future snatched victory with Trawlerman ending in fifth. Each race brought with it its own surprises and hardships, and the crowd continued to grow, making it hard to find my own patch of grass to take in the action. Consistent glimpses of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/sheikh-mohammed-bin-rashid/">Sheik Mohammed bin Rashid</a>, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, just metres away from the crowd only served to remind us of the grandeur of this event and the importance it bears on the region. The action built up throughout the day with the final race proving to be the most lucrative – the Dubai World Cup. All anyone would talk about was <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-forever-young-aims-to-become-first-horse-to-win-gulf-grand-slam-double/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2025/04/04/dubai-world-cup-forever-young-aims-to-become-first-horse-to-win-gulf-grand-slam-double/">Forever Young</a>, the Saudi Cup winner that was the favourite to win the biggest race of the day. A soft breeze developed as the jockeys made their way to the racecourse for the showpiece event that carried a prize of $12 million. It was supposed to be Forever Young’s night; after all, the Japanese horse had won the Saudi Cup. But a stupendous effort from the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/05/dubai-world-cup-2025-hit-show-denies-forever-young-to-clinch-12-million-top-prize/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/horse-racing/2025/04/05/dubai-world-cup-2025-hit-show-denies-forever-young-to-clinch-12-million-top-prize/">Qatari horse Hit Show </a>secured the most important victory of the day. Wild celebrations ensued and fireworks engulfed the racecourse. Next year will be the 30th anniversary of the event and I can’t wait to go back.