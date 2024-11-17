UAE rue 'small margins' after narrow defeat to Germany in Dubai Test

Matt Mills, the UAE captain, said it felt “bittersweet” after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/23/we-are-serious-and-here-to-stay-uae-rugby-looks-ahead-after-landmark-asian-campaign/" target="_blank">national team</a> came within a converted try of claiming their biggest ever scalp. The hosts lost out 26-20 to Germany in the second of their November Test matches at The Sevens, Dubai, although the scoreline told little of the excellence of the UAE. The national team were giving up 19 places in the world rankings to their guests, and were coming off a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/06/uaes-rugby-world-cup-dream-given-reality-check-by-zimbabwe/" target="_blank">chastening loss to Zimbabwe </a>earlier in the month. Their task was made even tougher when they were reduced to 14-men after just 22 minutes. Despite playing three-quarters of the game with a numerical disadvantage – and for 10 minutes within that they were even down to 13 – they performed admirably. “I think it is bittersweet because if we had had the full complement of 15 men for the full game, it could have been a different story," Mills said. “With that one extra man and everyone stepping up an extra 10 per cent, plus to be down to 13 at one point, to still only lose by six [was a fine effort]. “We were on their five-metre line, then made a few mistakes. It is small margins at this level, and it cost us. At this level, the opposition will punish you, and they did. They deserved the win, but we could have had it.” The UAE held the lead at the start of the game when a fine pass by Andrew Semple, the Abu Dhabi Harlequin who was playing in an unaccustomed role of No 10, freed Sakiusa Naisau to score in the corner. Once Aaron Dubois, the Dubai Hurricanes wing, was shown a red card for dangerous play after getting his timing wrong contesting a high ball, the visitors gradually assumed control. They were 21-13 up when <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/04/its-home-vs-home-conor-kennedy-up-for-zimbabwe-challenge-as-uae-get-set-for-first-autumn-tests/" target="_blank">Conor Kennedy</a> – who was also blemish-free from the kicking tee as he landed 10 points with the boot – scored the UAE’s second try. While Jaen Botes, the UAE No 8, was in the sin bin, Germany – who are ranked 32 in the world – scored another try, only to see it chalked off on video review. They did stretch out their advantage to 26-20 when Felix Lammers, the German wing, found space to score his second try. The hosts had their chances in the remaining 20 minutes, and spent much of the last 10 inside the German 22, but the away side held on for the win. Although it was a second defeat in less than two weeks, the performance was a vast improvement on their 62-22 loss to Zimbabwe, and provides reason for optimism, according to Mills. “Taking on boys who are 20 places above us is where we need to be,” the UAE captain said. “We need to be playing these teams because it makes us step up. We didn’t perform as well as we wanted to against Zimbabwe, and how we knew we could. “We came out today flying. We felt we needed to show everyone what we can do, and get back to UAE rugby and start playing a bit. We did that. “We are happy with the performance, but we are not happy that we didn’t get the win. We know that is down to discipline on our part.” Jacques Benade, the UAE coach, said he felt the loss to Germany represented a missed opportunity. “We can be so proud of our performance,” Benade said. “We worked so hard, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and the boys had the right attitude. “We wanted to put a performance up. We are not disappointed but maybe it was a chance that slipped away. With 14 players, the heart they showed was unbelievable. We should be proud of the boys.”