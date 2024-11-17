UAE put up a brave fight in their Test against Germany at The Sevens in Dubai on Saturday, November 16, 2024. All images Pawan Singh / The National

Sport

UAE rue 'small margins' after narrow defeat to Germany in Dubai Test

National team put up valiant fight despite being reduced to 14-men in 26-20 loss at The Sevens

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 17, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today