UAE's Rugby World Cup dream given reality check by Zimbabwe

The UAE had not planned on having an easy time of it when they designed their first programme of autumn Test matches. They have an ambitious goal <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/23/we-are-serious-and-here-to-stay-uae-rugby-looks-ahead-after-landmark-asian-campaign/" target="_blank">to try to qualify for the next World Cup</a>, and they know they need to test themselves if they are going to get anywhere near it. After their first November fixture, they have had their eyes opened as to just how much they need to do to be contenders for the big stage. They were soundly beaten 62-22 by Zimbabwe at The Sevens, Dubai. At least there were a couple of positives. This was more Test match experience for the UAE players who usually only get together every summer. Plus, the last time they played Zimbabwe – 12 years ago – they had lost 65-14, so at least they are getting closer. Dubai had got an appetite for Test match rugby in June, when the national team won home games against <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/20/this-is-where-we-belong-uae-eye-more-rugby-success-after-historic-win-over-south-korea/" target="_blank">South Korea</a> and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/22/uae-beat-the-heat-and-hit-new-heights-after-thrashing-malaysia-in-asian-rugby-championship/" target="_blank">Malaysia</a> on this same field. Those wins carried them to second place in the Asian Rugby Championship (ARC). A repeat of that next summer would give them a place in the repechage competition for qualifying for the 24-team World Cup in Australia in 2027. They hope to go one better than that, though. The winners of the continent’s top competition will go direct to the World Cup. Staging these two autumn Tests, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/11/04/its-home-vs-home-conor-kennedy-up-for-zimbabwe-challenge-as-uae-get-set-for-first-autumn-tests/" target="_blank">first against Zimbabwe</a>, then Germany next week, is part of the master plan to try to make that possible. The winners of the ARC were Hong Kong, a side who have been leading the field in Asian rugby – at least since Japan stepped out of continental competition – for some years now. Hong Kong are 22nd in the world rankings, and the UAE are trying to bridge the divide – hence the invitation to sides who are of a similar standing to them. Ahead of the game, Zimbabwe were ranked 29th in the world, which is 21 places above their hosts. Even within the pedigree of their players, the difference showed. For example, Ian Prior, Zimbabwe’s fly-half, has experience of the top level of club rugby, having played for three Super Rugby franchises in the past. Like in June, there was a healthy crowd, even bigger, in fact, than for either of those ARC matches. Unlike back then, though, the majority were supporting the opposition, with many wearing Zimbabwe Sables shirts. The atmosphere they created made it feel more like the Harare Sports Club than Pitch 1 at The Sevens. They only took a break from singing to cheer their side’s tries. They frequently lost their flow, given the away side’s dominance. There was an early indicator that it was going to be a tough night for the hosts, given that the first try was a penalty try. At that point things were looking ominous for the UAE, as they had just 13 players on the field, with both their second rowers, Esekaia Dranibota and Stephen Ferguson, in the sin-bin. With both still sat there, powerless to help out, Zimbabwe added another, as Godfrey Muzanargwo powered over. When both locks were restored, the UAE finally tasted a little bit of joy. With 10 minutes of rest, Ferguson and Dranibota helped crush a scrum, which earned the home team a penalty and shot at goal. Although it was dragged wide, it at least felt like an end to the one-way traffic. Not so. Zimbabwe regained possession, broke, and scored their third try, through scrum half Hilton Mudariki. Handre Snetler scored the hosts’ first points straight after but again, it only served to make the Sables angry. They extended their advantage as winger Edward Sigauke raced over, and had a 36-3 lead at the break when Mudariki touched down his second. The UAE showed fight after the restart, with tries from Epeli Davetawalu and Dranibota. When Conor Kennedy nailed a touchline – against the country of his birth – it reduced the arrears to 36-15. If the hosts thought there was a glimmer of a chance, they were mistaken, as their defence proceeded to crumble. Zimbabwe scored four tries in rapid succession as the UAE melted away, with Sigauke completing his hat-trick in the process.