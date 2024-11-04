Conor Kennedy of Dubai Exiles is challenged by Matt Gilham of Dubai Hurricanes during the West Asia Super Rugby match at The Sevens in Dubai on October 25, 2024. Christopher Pike for The National

Sport

‘It’s home vs home’: Conor Kennedy up for Zimbabwe challenge as UAE get set for first autumn Tests

Full-back will have mixed allegiances as he faces the team he nearly joined when the national team play the Sables

Paul Radley
Paul Radley

November 04, 2024

Middle East Today

The must read newsletter for the region

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Middle East Today