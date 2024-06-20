‘This is where we belong’: UAE target more rugby success after win over South Korea

Matt Mills, the UAE captain, hopes his side can build on their historic win over South Korea by pushing for a runner-up place in the top tier of Asian rugby.

The national team claimed an extraordinary 36-32 comeback win against the touring South Koreans at The Sevens two weekends ago.

It was the first time the representative side have beaten the team from East Asia. It took them to their highest position in the World Rugby rankings, 57, and all but secured their place among the elite of the Asian Rugby Championship for next year.

If they can repeat the outcome against Malaysia, also at The Sevens on Friday, it would potentially seal second place in the competition. That would represent the best finish by a team from the region in the history of the continental competition.

Read more Catherine Richards blazing a trail in rugby from Abu Dhabi to Wales

Mills said the national team had discussed between them the potential for making history on their long-awaited return to the top tier.

“We have talked about it but not in a reactive way,” said Mills, the Dubai Exiles flanker.

“We talked about it proactively in the sense of how exciting it is to play against these top teams and that we have the opportunity to do something very special, and that this is where we belong.

“Ultimately, if we are going to belong at this level we need to beat these teams. We talked a lot about it in the build-up to the championship that we have to perform and build something looking ahead to the World Cup qualifier next year.

“The fact we then went on to win created excitement within the team. The coaches managed to remain pretty cool, but the team were buzzing after getting our first win. It is an amazing opportunity for UAE rugby that we can move forward and progress the XVs game.”

@uaerugby will take on Malaysia this Friday, at the Stadium as part of the Asia rugby championship.



📆 Fri 21st June 19:30 UAE V Malaysia - Pitch 1



Entry is free, and food & beverage will be available to purchase on-site. Come & support your team!#thesevensstadium #uaerugby pic.twitter.com/weyOxlyNsd — The Sevens Stadium (@SevensStadium) June 17, 2024

The UAE have only once made the podium in the ARC. Back in 2011 they took the place of the disbanded Arabian Gulf regional side in international competition.

At the first time of asking they finished third in what was then known as the Asia Five Nations, after a win over Hong Kong and a draw against Sri Lanka.

Their fortunes waned in the years since. They maintained their place in the top division a year later, but were unable to sustain their early successes as a competitive entity. In recent years they have bounced around the second and third tiers of the continental game.

Asian rugby itself has undergone a variety of changes in recent seasons. Japan, who were the perennial champions of the ARC in whatever guise it was played in, stepped away from the event in 2018 to focus on preparing to play in their home World Cup.

They have not returned since, focusing instead on fixtures against fellow Tier 1 nations.

ASIAN RUGBY CHAMPIONSHIP 2024 Results

Hong Kong 52-5 UAE

South Korea 55-5 Malaysia

Malaysia 6-70 Hong Kong

UAE 36-32 South Korea



Fixtures

Friday, June 21, 7.30pm kick-off: UAE v Malaysia

At The Sevens, Dubai (admission is free).

Saturday: Hong Kong v South Korea



In their absence, Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia had played a three-team top division, before the UAE rejoined them this year.

The national team have timed their re-emergence well. Asia has been granted an extra place at an expanded, 24-team World Cup in Australia in 2027. With Japan already qualified, a new side from Asia is guaranteed a place in the World Cup.

The winner of next year’s ARC will qualify as well, while the second-placed side will enter a further qualification repechage process with sides from other regional tournaments around the world.

“Do we think we belong up here in the top tier? Absolutely,” Mills said. “I think we have proven that, and hope we can do that again against Malaysia.

“Our target next year would be to come first or second at this level. We have our eyes on the prize of a World Cup qualifier.

“Hong Kong are a very good team, but we want to go and take that opportunity, and live the dream of going to a World Cup qualifier.”

Mills said the experience of playing a rare home Test match was “unreal”, and hopes supporters will attend on Friday in similar numbers to the South Korea match.

“We had home field advantage with a big crowd at The Sevens of family and friends, as well as the whole rugby club community coming together for it,” he said.

“When we started scoring those points and creeping back towards Korea, the crowd was instrumental. We felt like it was definitely the 16th player on the pitch as we were being cheered back to the halfway line ready for the kick off.

“To play in front of my family, with my brothers being in Dubai, and with my wife and kids in the crowd, it was an unbelievable feeling of pride.

“When we won, emotions got away from a lot of the boys and there were a few tears of joy. It was unreal.”