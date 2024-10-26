Dubai Exiles beat Hurricanes as players get used to new era of live broadcasts

Times are changing in UAE rugby. A while ago, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/rugby/2022/01/14/when-saturday-comes-weekend-change-ushers-in-a-new-era-for-gulf-rugby/" target="_blank">Friday rugby</a> used to mean regular cross-border travel to play on sand pitches with the lines marked out with lime powder. The mode of transport was often “by any means possible” and reports of the actual match action itself was limited to word of mouth. Now, friends and family can stay in and watch the players in action via an app from the comfort of their own homes, even if they are on the other side of the world. Livestream broadcasts in regional rugby are not entirely new. The country’s oldest club, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/dubai-exiles-hope-to-celebrate-50-years-by-laying-down-roots-at-the-sevens-1.225272" target="_blank">Dubai Exiles</a>, were the first to experiment with the idea when Marc Why, one of their former players, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/rugby/why-s-answer-on-how-to-expand-uae-rugby-coverage-live-broadcast-it-on-social-media-1.700594" target="_blank">shot the games on Facebook Live back in the 2017/18 season</a>. Clubs have been producing increasingly sophisticated broadcasts in the time since, while now there is a centrally organised, eight-camera initiative produced from an onsite, outside broadcast van. Eighteen <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/04/28/jebel-ali-dragons-taste-uae-premiership-success-again-after-beating-dubai-hurricanes/" target="_blank">West Asia Super Rugby</a> matches will be broadcast live using that method this season. On the evidence of the Exiles against Dubai Hurricanes at The Sevens on Friday night, it is going to take some getting used to. Five minutes into the game, the players were getting their first taste of what the professionals are so used to. Meaning, standing around wondering when exactly play was ever going to restart. They were awaiting a ruling on what would have been the opening try of the game, for Dubai Hurricanes, and it had been sent to a TV review. In the old days – or any other day of this season, even, when the cameras aren’t there – this would have meant a brief discussion between referee and assistant, and decision made. This time, though, the wait went on. And on. It reached the point where one of the Exiles players went wandering off to chat to a player in the opposition. When he was instructed to retreat by an official, he said: “Is it a World Cup final? Just give them the try and we can play rugby.” For all the good intentions about the increasing professionalism of the game here, these are still amateur players. Few are paid to be there. Most just wanted to get on with actually playing the game. The breaks in play were not excessive, but noticeable. A greater number of infractions were punished. It had the feeling of when the new tackle height laws were enforced a few seasons ago, and there were suddenly cards being liberally meted out. That settled down, and presumably this will, too. “I think it’s great,” said Jacques Benade, the Exiles coach. “If they can get the TMO sorted so it doesn't take so long, that would be better. “There is a wee bit of a stoppage. Maybe in this weather it is not a bad thing, but when the weather changes you want continuity and speed in the game. “It is only their second or third one so I think they will get better with it. I think the boys love it. Everyone at home can watch, so I think it is good for rugby in the UAE, there are just one or two things that need to be sorted out.” For Benade in particular, the new initiative is doubly handy. Primarily, it means he and his coaching team can scout the other teams in the West Asia competition via the live feed. It will also help him in his other role, too. Benade doubles up as the coach of the UAE team, <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/2024/06/23/we-are-serious-and-here-to-stay-uae-rugby-looks-ahead-after-landmark-asian-campaign/" target="_blank">who have Test matches against Zimbabwe and Germany next month</a>. Any additional information he can get on the players in the country is therefore gratefully received. “We normally video all our games anyway,” Benade said. “It helps massively, and you can prepare better as well. Hopefully all the coaches can do that, and I think it is important because the players are changing. “The league is very strong this year. I think in the past two years there was a bit of a dip but this year everyone has recruited really well and signed well. “Our boys have some extra energy this year. They were really flat last year, and with more teams in you play more matches and there is more continuity, with no four to six-week breaks.” Benade was able to toast a job well done against the Hurricanes as Exiles claimed a 24-14 win. Jaen Botes, Michael Stubbs, Lewis Burns and Duane Aholelei scored their tries, before Andre Gerber and James Coulton threatened a late fightback for the Hurricanes.