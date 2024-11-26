As Gulf countries embrace the new digital age, it is time to redefine higher education

I have the privilege of meeting hundreds of young people like Ahmed, a dedicated 32-year-old UAE professional balancing a demanding job in construction, family responsibilities and career aspirations. Like many of his peers, he wants to improve his skills and provide a better future for his family but does not have the luxury of pausing his job to return to school full-time. As people across the Gulf and the Middle East and North Africa region face rapidly evolving technological landscapes and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/10/29/young-emiratis-look-to-the-private-sector-for-jobs-that-help-them-grow/" target="_blank">competitive job markets</a>, young people such as Ahmed must have access to flexible, quality education to improve their skills and work towards career growth. It is the key to unlocking increased work-place relevance and higher pay. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/03/29/meet-the-man-leading-zayed-universitys-move-into-a-new-kind-of-education/" target="_blank">Advanced education</a> leads to career advancement, but traditional university programmes come with high hurdles for working professionals. That’s what makes online education so valuable. Online learning offers flexible schedules, lower tuition fees and fewer cultural barriers, making it more accessible, especially for women. But society must innovate to make the switch. That’s why we have been working with multiple partners to help redefine higher education into a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/08/30/sharjah-ruler-launches-hybrid-education-model-for-working-students/" target="_blank">hybrid and fully online model</a>. However, that demands that we partner across sectors and that leading universities think towards a better future. Recently, the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation partnered with Khalifa University to enhance digital education across the region, starting with the UAE as a model. Khalifa University’s redesigned online Master of Engineering in Health and Safety showcases how advanced courses can provide training in the skills needed to improve safety standards across industries. The demand for professionals skilled in health and safety engineering is rising, driven by the need for safer work environments and strict safety rules. The world doesn’t need any more chemical spills or accidents at nuclear power plants. The programme by Khalifa University, in partnership with the Foundation, addresses these needs by preparing graduates for advanced career opportunities: occupational health and safety professionals ensure safe working conditions through policies, inspections and education. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/18/climate-change-is-making-us-sick-children-call-for-action-at-cop29/" target="_blank">Environmental health</a> specialists monitor and control pollution. Fire protection engineers design systems to prevent and control fires in industrial settings. A broad, diverse workforce in these critical positions is essential, one of the reasons that cultural inclusivity is a cornerstone of this initiative. By including courses such as Arabic for non-native speakers, the partnership between Khalifa University and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/future/2024/03/06/leap-2024-coursera-chief-says-middle-east-is-moving-most-aggressively-to-embrace-ai/" target="_blank">Coursera</a> broadens the accessibility of quality education. This approach supports the platform in enhancing its Arabic content. It also aligns with the goals set by the UAE Ministry of Education and the Foundation, making learning more inclusive and accessible to marginalised and displaced youth across the Mena region. Marginalised youth, often hindered by financial constraints or unstable living environments, can now access high-quality education and skill development programmes. For displaced populations such as refugees, online education offers continuity and a pathway to rebuilding their lives alongside other critical support systems. Flexible learning environments empower females facing societal barriers and non-traditional students balancing professional and personal responsibilities. Innovation in education is at the heart of this partnership. Khalifa University’s transition to a hybrid and fully online learning modality represents a significant leap forward in making education more accessible. This flexibility allows on-the-job learning for those who cannot afford to take time off work to expand their skill sets and access managerial positions with a master’s degree. Further, our engagement with Coursera as a content partner in the Gulf underlines the initiative’s <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/11/13/how-the-uae-is-using-oil-to-transition-into-an-ai-and-knowledge-economy/" target="_blank">innovative approach</a>. Courses such as Artificial Intelligence for Executives and Deep Learning complement specialised offerings in Effective Online Teaching and Arabic for non-native speakers, catering to a broad spectrum of learners and industry needs. The partnership marks a second phase of collaboration between Khalifa University and the Foundation, building on the success of previously created hybrid courses under the University Consortium for Quality Online Learning. Since the Consortium launched in 2022 with 9 universities in the UAE and the Ministry of Education, it has had an impact on over 25,000 students and almost 300 faculty. Khalifa University will sustainability enhance this impact with their new comprehensive programme offers a Digital Innovation Lab and faculty training programmes to ensure the sustainability of online and hybrid education models. These initiatives bridge innovation, inclusivity and quality in education. They prepare students for the challenges of a digital future and globalise opportunities. These partnerships are essential in empowering the next generation of leaders, ensuring that they are equipped to thrive in their careers and contribute meaningfully to the development of their communities and the wider world. Access to education can dramatically influence one’s career trajectory. The future of education must be adaptable, inclusive and forward-thinking to prepare students for the jobs of tomorrow. And I’m not just speaking to the 32-year-olds working in the field of construction. I’m speaking to everyone. By dismantling barriers to education, we open opportunities for people from diverse backgrounds to contribute their talents and ideas, fostering a more inclusive and dynamic global workforce. This approach is not just about meeting the needs of today’s industries; it’s about anticipating future challenges and opportunities and preparing a new generation of leaders to meet them head-on.