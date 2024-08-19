In today’s information-rich but discernment-poor reality, teaching students critical thinking skills is more important than ever. PA Wire
In today’s information-rich but discernment-poor reality, teaching students critical thinking skills is more important than ever. PA Wire

Opinion

Comment

In the age of AI, we must encourage critical thinking

Sonia Ben Jaafar
Sonia Ben Jaafar
Dr Ben Jaafar is chief executive of the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation for Education

19 August, 2024