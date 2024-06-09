Dubai appoints 22 chief AI officers to boost high-tech drive

Dubai on Sunday approved the appointment of 22 chief AI officers to key government departments with the task of driving a high-tech vision for the future.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, said harnessing artificial intelligence was central to efforts to position the emirate as a global leader in the use of the cutting-edge tool.

The AI officers will serve government bodies such as Dubai Police, Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority and the Department of Economy and Tourism.

“Today we approved the appointment of 22 Chief AI Officers in government entities in Dubai as part of a future-driven vision focused on utilising AI in government work,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote on social media.

“This move will support Dubai’s journey and expertise, and transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions built on advanced technology.

“The acceleration of AI, its tools and applications is a key pillar of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions.

“The appointment of the new Chief AI Officers in the Dubai government is a step in the process of achieving our vision for the future of government work, in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI. We expect them to transform our vision into reality by accelerating the work, and doubling down on our efforts.”

Nationwide strategy

An official at the launch of Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial intelligence in Masdar City, Abu Dhabi. AI is central to the UAE's economic growth agenda. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Dubai, along with the rest of the UAE, has sought to promote the use of AI to help cultivate more agile and efficient governance.

In June last year, Sheikh Hamdan launched the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence at Emirates Towers.

The centre in Area 2071 will train 1,000 employees of more than 30 government bodies to use generative AI to create images, videos, audio, text and 3D models.

It also plans to launch dozens of pilot projects, improve government services, increase the productivity of government employees and support more than 20 domestic and global advanced technology start-ups.

“Dubai’s government will be the best in the world in deploying artificial intelligence within its various entities,” Sheikh Hamdan said at the time.

The UAE underlined its ambitions by appointing the world's first AI minister in 2017.

Omar Al Olama, Minister of State for AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, remains at the heart of the country's AI-powered plans.

Abu Dhabi's Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first dedicated AI university, opened in 2020.

Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and chairman of the university's board of trustees, told the graduating class of 2024 last week of the pivotal role they would play in the country's development.

“You don’t just have a front-row seat to history, you will play a primary role in shaping it,” he said.

“You’ve chosen one of the most exciting disciplines in science, and one of the greatest catalysts in human development.”