The new guidelines focus on widening access to higher education for high school graduates. Photo: handout
News

UAE

After scrapping Emsat, UAE universities should use degree-relevant school grades for admission

Ministry of Education unveils a host of guidelines to widen access to higher education

Anam Rizvi
Anam Rizvi

November 20, 2024

The UAE Today

The latest news and analysis from the Emirates

