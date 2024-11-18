Children play on the dried up riverbed of the Shatt al Mashkhab river, in Najaf city, Iraq in October 2022. Photo: Reuters
Children play on the dried up riverbed of the Shatt al Mashkhab river, in Najaf city, Iraq in October 2022. Photo: Reuters

Climate

'Climate change is making us sick': Children call for action at Cop29

One billion children globally are estimated to live in areas at 'extremely high-risk' from climate hazards

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly

November 18, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit