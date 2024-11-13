High-tide flooding and debris covering a road in the Marshall Islands capital, Majuro, in December 2021. AFP
High-tide flooding and debris covering a road in the Marshall Islands capital, Majuro, in December 2021. AFP

Climate

Climate early-warning systems are not a luxury, says UN chief Antonio Guterres

Systems can help save lives yet half the world’s countries are still not covered, Cop29 summit hears

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

November 13, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit