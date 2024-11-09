Cop29 will be held from November 11 to 22 in Azerbaijan. Reuters
Climate

What is Cop29 and why is it important?

Azerbaijan has a difficult job to unite the world on climate, amid headwinds of war and disagreements on finance

John Dennehy
November 09, 2024

