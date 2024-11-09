What is Cop29 and why is it important?

Tens of thousands of people representing governments around the world, companies, and environmental and human rights groups are gathering in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/azerbaijan/" target="_blank">Azerbaijan</a> to discuss ways to address the threat of climate change. The UN’s annual climate summit, called the 29th Conference of the Parties, or <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/19/cop29-host-azerbaijan-asks-fossil-fuel-producers-to-contribute-to-1bn-climate-fund/" target="_blank">Cop29</a>, will be held in the capital Baku from November 11 to 22. The “parties” are the group of close to 200 countries that have signed the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). Cop first took place in 1995 and it has been held annually since, attracting world leaders, dignitaries and activists from the front lines of climate change. The task is urgent with this year “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/07/2024-virtually-certain-to-be-hottest-on-record-as-temperature-streak-continues/" target="_blank">virtually certain</a>” to be the warmest year on record, the EU’s climate change monitoring service said, put in danger the key goal of limiting the average global temperature increase to not more than 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels . It also comes days after the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/11/07/cop-29-baku-donald-trump/" target="_blank">election of climate-sceptic</a> Donald Trump as US President and amid international fallout sparked by the wars in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/mena/2024/11/07/live-lebanon-israel-beirut/" target="_blank">Gaza</a>, Lebanon, Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere. Countries agreed in Dubai last year to “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/cop28/2023/12/13/countries-strike-historic-cop28-deal-to-avert-climate-catastrophe/" target="_blank">transition away</a>” from fossil fuels. But the question of how they will not only reduce fossil fuel use but also pay for this transition remains up in the air. This is particularly the case for less-developed states that are at <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/07/02/maldives-urges-quick-access-to-climate-funds-to-support-vulnerable-nations/" target="_blank">greatest risk from climate change</a>, despite having done little to cause the problem. The world at Cop29 will try to agree to a new financial plan to replace a promised $100 billion for developing countries – known as the new collective quantified goal. This is why Cop29 is being described as the “<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/08/23/pressure-builds-on-cop29-climate-talks-to-deliver/" target="_blank">finance Cop</a>”. Trillions are said to be needed but countries remain far apart on how much is required and who should contribute. Apart from finance, talks are also expected on carbon markets, the loss and damage fund and other issues such as water, pollution, adaptation and technology. Carbon markets, in particular, can be difficult to agree on. Countries or companies can turn to carbon markets to compensate for their emissions by buying carbon credits from those that remove or reduce emissions. Carbon credits can also be earned by preserving mangroves, forests or other carbon sinks. But these markets have been seen as controversial in cases and criticised by some as “greenwashing”. Talks at Cop29 would seek to establish rules around transparency for carbon trading. The hosting of Cop is rotated among the five UN regions, with the Eastern Europe bloc taking its turn this year. Azerbaijan was only <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/10/03/cop29-who-will-stage-the-un-climate-talks-in-2024/" target="_blank">selected as host</a> during Cop28 after months of political wrangling dominated by the Ukraine war. Russia vetoed an EU host and Azerbaijan was only selected after Armenia lifted its objection. This came despite Baku’s seizure of the disputed enclave <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/09/24/thousands-of-armenians-may-flee-troubled-nagorno-karabakh-says-prime-minister/" target="_blank">Nagorno-Karabakh</a> last year, which escalated tensions and forced the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/2023/10/03/few-armenians-left-in-nagorno-karabakh-as-azerbaijan-denies-forcing-them-out/" target="_blank">displacement </a>of more than 100,000 Armenians. Armenia has claimed it wants this to be a Cop of peace, but a peace deal has yet to be signed between the two foes. Cop29 is expected to be significantly smaller than last year in the UAE. Organisers have said up to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/climate/2024/07/25/baku-cop29-climate-talks/" target="_blank">50,000 are expected</a> – fewer compared to more than 80,000 at Cop28. Many major world leaders are also expected to skip the summit including US President Joe Biden; Chinese President Xi Jinping; and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is also not attending but more than 100 leaders are still expected. The election of Mr Trump, who has pledged to again pull the US out of the Paris agreement, is also set to complicate talks at Cop29. The G20 summit in Brazil – also hosts of Cop30 – takes place during the closing days of Cop29 and this could also affect the outcome. Host countries assume the presidency on the first day of the summit and hold the post for a year. Dr Sultan Al Jaber, Cop28 President, having guided the talks to a historic deal last year, passes the baton to Cop29 President-designate, Mukhtar Babayev on Monday. Mr Babayev is the country’s ecology and natural resources minister and held previous roles at the country’s state-owned energy company. The handover marks a year since the UAE took up the role to help shape global climate action. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/29/uae-to-invest-30m-in-ghanas-climate-and-biodiversity-goals/" target="_blank">Razan Al Mubarak</a>, UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for Cop28, on Thursday said the UAE has demonstrated its leadership at Cop28 to unite the global community. “Climate and nature are inherently linked, and Cop28 was a landmark moment for reinforcing this relationship at the global level,” she said in remarks carried by state news agency, Wam, on Thursday. It is the second year in a row that the talks have been held in a fossil fuel-rich country. Azerbaijan has a long history with the industry and once produced half the world’s oil. Its economy is highly reliant on fossil fuels and the country now supplies plenty of gas to Europe. Fossil fuel infrastructure is highly visible there. But burning fossil fuels is the main driver of climate change. And Azerbaijan isn’t immune. “Climate change affects everyone differently,” Mr Babayev said in a letter to the parties in September. “We face extreme heat, water scarcity, and declining water levels in the Caspian Sea that have a direct impact on our lives and livelihoods,” he said. “But we are also a source of solutions and opportunities, such as our abundant wind and solar potential, which can play an important role in the renewable energy landscape, supporting transition to low-emissions and climate resilient development not only at the national, but also at the regional and global level, and we are determined to lead by example.” Negotiations take place in private at Cops, hidden away from the public in what is known as the “Blue Zone”. The Blue Zone is managed by the UNFCCC, in contrast to the Green Zone that is managed by the host country. These talks can go into the night and overrun formal working hours. It is impossible to say what type of agreement will be forged – if any – and when this might become clear. Cop29 is also expected to result in declarations to drive climate action across several areas but these are separate to the main negotiated agreement between the parties. “It is the most difficult question I have,” said Mr Babayev in July, regarding trying to bridge gaps between countries on finance. “It is a process of negotiations [and it is] very difficult now to say what will be decided in November in Baku.”