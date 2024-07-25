Fossil fuel-rich Azerbaijan prepares to host crucial Cop29 climate talks

Up to 50,000 people are expected in Baku for Cop29
Azerbaijan's capital Baku will host the UN Cop29 climate summit in November. All photos: Pawan Singh / The National
Baku Olympic Stadium is the venue for the crucial talks
Ilham Aliyev, president of Azerbaijan, during the Shusha Global Media Forum. Mr Aliyev said the country wanted to have a good outcome
Cop29 signs have started to appear in Baku
Hikmet Hajiyev, foreign policy adviser to Azerbaijan’s president, said Armenia – which was recently at war with Azerbaijan – was invited to Cop29
Azerbaijan is boosting renewable energy, such as at this Masdar operated solar farm called Garadagh
But Baku has a long fossil fuel history, with oil derricks seen here and the stadium in the background
The spectacular oil rush was driven by entrepreneurs such as two of Sweden’s Nobel brothers. The Nobels installed oil pipelines and built the world’s first oil tanker. Seen here is a statue of Alfred Nobel at the Nobel museum in Baku
Azerbaijan has a rich cultural history to showcase for those attending Cop29
Baku's old city sits alongside newer buildings as the country develops using its oil wealth
Traditional-style construction in Baku
Stunning architecture in Baku's old city
Crafts for sale in Baku old city
