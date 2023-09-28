Nagorno-Karabakh: Disputed region to cease to exist on January 1, president declares

Nagorno-Karabakh is to cease to exist on January 1, after the separatist government’s president declared the dissolution of all state institutions by the new year.

“Dissolve all state institutions and organisations under their departmental subordination by January 1, 2024, and the Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) ceases to exist,” said a decree signed by President Samvel Shakhramanyan.

On Thursday, Russia, which has sent peacekeepers to the region, said it had noted the dissolution of the ethnic Armenian region.

"We have taken notice of this and are closely monitoring the situation. Our peacekeepers continue to assist people," spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. The Kremlin was in contact with Azerbaijan on humanitarian linked issues, he added.

The document refers to an agreement reached last week to end the fighting under which Azerbaijan will allow the “free, voluntary and unhindered movement” of Nagorno-Karabakh residents in exchange for the disarming of troops in Armenia.

It was issued as tens of thousands of ethnic Armenians fled in the wake of Azerbaijan's military offensive to reclaim full control over the disputed region.

Meanwhile, the Azerbaijani security service said on Thursday it has launched several criminal cases against Ruben Vardanyan, the former head of government of the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region.

Mr Vardanyan, who was arrested on Wednesday, is accused of illegally crossing the Azerbaijani border and financing terrorism. He has been placed in pretrial detention.

On Thursday the United Nations called for the rights of Mr Vardanyan to be "fully respected".

"It is essential that the rights of Ruben Vardanyan and any other detained individuals are afforded full respect and protection," the UN rights office said.

That came as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan accused Azerbaijan of carrying out a campaign of “ethnic cleansing” in the region and said all Armenians will have fled the once disputed separatist region within days.

“The exodus of Armenians from Nagorno-Karabakh continues. Our analysis shows that in the coming days there will be no Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh. This is an act of ethnic cleansing of which we were warning the international community for a long time,” Mr Pashinyan told his cabinet.

The region was run by separatist authorities for about 30 years and has been the focus of two wars in the past three decades.

The Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan first came under the control of ethnic Armenian forces, backed by the Armenian military, in separatist fighting that ended in 1994.

During a six-week war in 2020, Azerbaijan took back parts of Nagorno-Karabakh along with surrounding territory that Armenian forces had claimed during the earlier conflict.

In December, Azerbaijan imposed a blockade of the only road connecting Nagorno-Karabakh with Armenia, alleging that the Armenian government was using the road for mineral extraction and illicit weapons shipments to the region’s separatist forces.

Armenia claimed the closure denied basic food and fuel supplies to Nagorno-Karabakh’s approximately 120,000 people.

Azerbaijan rejected the accusation, arguing the region could receive supplies through the Azerbaijani city of Aghdam – a solution long resisted by Nagorno-Karabakh authorities, who called it a strategy for Azerbaijan to gain control of the region.

Since the blockade was lifted following Azerbaijan's latest offensive, which began on September 19, and a ceasefire agreement brokered by Russian peacekeepers, more than half of Nagorno-Karabakh's population – 65,000 people – have fled to Armenia.

On Thursday Russia said Armenians fleeing after Azerbaijani forces retook control of Nagorno-Karabakh had nothing to fear, de facto rejecting Armenia's claims of ethnic cleansing in the separatist region.

"There is no direct reason for such actions," Mr Peskov said, referring to the exodus. "People are nevertheless expressing a desire to leave ... those who made such a decision should be provided with normal conditions."

The massive exodus began on Sunday evening, and the only road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia quickly filled up with cars that created an hours-long traffic jam.

On Monday night, a fuel reservoir exploded at a gas station where people seeking to leave were lining up for gas that due to the blockade had been in short supply. At least 68 people were killed and nearly 300 injured, with more than 100 still considered missing.