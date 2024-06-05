President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Cop29 with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan

President Sheikh Mohamed on Wednesday spoke on the telephone with President Ilham Aliyev of Azerbaijan.

They discussed co-operation between the two countries and opportunities to develop ties further, state news agency Wam reported.

The leaders focused particularly on the fields of economy, development, renewable energy, and climate action, with Azerbaijan’s preparations to host Cop29 high on the agenda.

READ MORE Cop28 Presidency takes action to help farmers affected by climate change

The global climate conference is due to take place in Baku in November and follows Cop28, which was held in Dubai last year.

At the conference in Dubai Expo City, the milestone UAE Consensus was reached, which aims to accelerate global climate action and address climate challenges to enhance sustainable development.