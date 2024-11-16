Cop29: UAE developing world’s first ChatGPT tool for the agricultural community

The UAE is developing the world's first ChatGPT tool for the agricultural community.

Mariam Almheiri, Head of the International Affairs Office in the UAE Presidential Court, made the announcement at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During a panel session at the UAE Pavilion with AIM for Scale, part of the UAE-Gates Foundation partnership, Ms Almheiri discussed the role technology can play in helping farmers make more informed decisions, such as when to harvest and plant seeds.

The tool, which is being referred to as “CHAG” (for Chat + Ag), is backed by over 50 years of data.

Speaking at the session, Celeste Saulo, Secretary General of the World Meteorological Organisation said: “Instead of providing a general forecast, we are translating all this into something actionable for farmers with the power of AI.”

The announcement was made at the UAE Pavilion at Cop29, which hosted an array of events focused on the transformative role of technology, collaboration and data in accelerating decarbonisation and driving the energy transition around the world, particularly through agricultural innovation and hydrogen development.

Sheikha Shamma bint Sultan, president and chief executive of the UAE Independent Climate Change Accelerators, opened the day with the first session on Scaling Carbon Footprint Reduction in the UAE for unlocking carbon markets with international sustainable finance implications.

In a wide-ranging discussion on green economic growth, Fanny Modin, Head of Business Development at Seagrass-E.ON, said that “the UAE is already showing a lot of leadership in the carbon markets sector and recognising them as a key financing instrument”.

She described the Alterrra fund, which originated at Cop28 in Dubai, as “a significant game-changer”.