Climate advocates urging world leaders to commit to a strong finance deal at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday. Reuters
Climate advocates urging world leaders to commit to a strong finance deal at Cop29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday. Reuters

Climate

Geopolitical tensions simmer as Cop29 heads into second week

Climate campaigners urge countries to remember they are in Azerbaijan to 'tackle the greatest threat to our future'

John Dennehy
John Dennehy

November 16, 2024

The Climate Edit

Stay informed with the latest climate and environment news

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      The Climate Edit