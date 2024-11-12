Children perform at the opening ceremony of Cop29, in Azerbaijan's capital Baku. Reuters
Climate

World leaders jet in for Cop29 as clamour for action grows

President of Azerbaijan defends record on oil, as UN chief Guterres says rich nations must help tackle problems they've created

Rachel Kelly
Rachel Kelly
Baku, Azerbaijan

November 12, 2024

