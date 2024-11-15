Al Gore has said the world has 'all the technologies we need' to produce clean energy. Reuters
Climate

Al Gore tells Cop29 'we are winning' in clean energy race

Former US vice president warns Africa is being left out in impassioned UN climate summit speech

Tim Stickings
Tim Stickings

November 15, 2024

