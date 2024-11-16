One proposal tabled at UN negotiations would ask the world's top historic polluters to pay for climate action. PA
Cop29 and the $1 trillion tussle: will countries contribute to the climate fund?

US and Europe's demands for a wider donor list puts focus on rising economies such as China and Brazil

Tim Stickings
Baku

November 16, 2024

