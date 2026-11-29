A top White House official on Sunday defended Nvidia's decision to reinstate Jensen Huang as chief executive after he resigned following multiple extramarital affairs, including one with a former executive suspected by US officials of links to Chinese intelligence.

Nvidia's board last week voted unanimously to reinstate Mr Huang despite national security concerns over an affair involving Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore firm Megaspeed.

President Donald Trump had personally intervened to bring Mr Huang back.

“What the President did is that he got everybody together and he made sure that the board of Nvidia had all the correct information they needed to make a judgment at this matter,” National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told CNN's State of the Union.

Nvidia's board of directors said that, after talks with senior levels of the US government, it was confident Mr Huang's return does not pose a national security risk. Mr Trump has also dismissed national security concerns.

“Based on information and belief, I think he’s absolutely fine,” Mr Trump told reporters outside Mar-a-Lago on Thursday.

Mr Hassett also dismissed fears that China could have gained access to Nvidia's most powerful chips as a result of Mr Huang's affair. Mr Trump's top economic adviser told CNN that even if China had acquired chips, they would soon be dated anyway.

Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council. AFP Show caption: Kevin Hassett, Director of the National Economic Council. AF…

“Those chips are actually soon going to be outdated and reproduced with better chips that are going to have even closer scrutiny,” he said, adding US export controls would be “tightened up” if AI chips did end up in Chinese hands.

Mr Hassett also told CNN that the Commerce Department referred the issue to the Justice Department more than a year ago. US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has been under criticism over his department's handling of export controls on Nvidia's chips.

Lawmakers prepare for grilling

The company's decision to reinstate Mr Huang at Nvidia – and Mr Trump's intervention – has sparked bipartisan criticism from US lawmakers.

Mr Huang is scheduled for a closed-door interview with three US House committees on Tuesday, before Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter appears before the same panels on Wednesday.

Mr Huang will then give public testimony to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday at a hearing entitled “Protecting America's AI Advantage: Oversight of US Export Controls”.

Republican US Senator Pete Ricketts, who sits on the banking committee, told Fox News “there’s a lot of questions that have to be answered”.

US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Senate Armed Services Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, 17 November 2026. EPA Show caption: US Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks during a Senate Armed Ser…

“Jensen Huang violated their code of conduct, and according to Wired and the Wall Street Journal, lied to their board,” Mr Ricketts said on Fox News Sunday.

“He has no credibility. He crossed a bright ethical line when he did that, and he should have been fired, and this does not support him becoming reinstated.”

And Republican US House Representative Michael McCaul said Mr Trump created a “national security risk” by intervening to reinstate Mr Huang at Nvidia.

“There are China hawks, like myself, in the House and Senate, that we will come together on this,” he told ABC’s This Week.

Democratic US Senator Elizabeth Warren, who is expected to chair the Senate banking committee next year, has said Mr Huang's return as chief executive creates more urgency for Congress to pass bipartisan export control bills.

“The reckless decision to bring Jensen Huang back as CEO does not change the fact that Mr Huang, Nvidia executives, and the company’s board still owe Congress answers about the company’s compliance with US export controls,” she said on November 23.

“The Trump Administration also needs to explain to Congress what ‘input’ was given and by which senior officials in the United States government to support his reinstatement.”