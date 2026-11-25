Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang received cheers and applause as he returned to the company’s California headquarters following his reinstatement – but he is unlikely to receive such a warm greeting next week when he testifies before the US Congress.

Democrats and Republicans on Capitol Hill have expressed concern and anger over Mr Huang's reinstatement as chief executive of the chip maker amid reports his company disregarded US export laws designed to keep powerful technology out of China.

Mr Huang resigned two weeks ago after admitting having extramarital affairs, one of which involved a technology executive US officials say was a Chinese intelligence asset.

The Nvidia chief's public appearance before Congress will be closely and widely watched, with Republicans and Democrats both saying they will be demanding answers – though Mr Huang has also agreed to meet some congressional committees in private on December 1.

On December 3, Mr Huang will testify publicly before the Senate committee on banking, housing and urban affairs, led by Republican Senator Tim Scott and Democratic Senator Elizabeth Warren.

It is the sort of high-profile testimony that can shape narratives for decades, and speculation is swirling over the particular issue of whether Mr Huang will be sworn in.

Images of tobacco executives taking the oath in front of a congressional committee in 1994, when they repeatedly insisted that cigarettes were not addictive, has been seared into the popular conscience. There’s also the 1987 swearing-in of Oliver North, who misled Congress about what became known as the Iran-Contra affair.

But despite the belief that everyone testifying must take an oath before congressional testimony, it is quite rare.

In 2018, before Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg had agreed to testify before Congress amid several controversies, his legal team was concerned about the optics of him taking the oath.

“They did manage to get one concession,” wrote technology journalist Steven Levy in his book, Facebook: The Inside Story.

“Zuckerberg would not have to be sworn in. There would be no iconic image of Zuckerberg raising his hand before testimony, placing him in the category of tobacco executives and mafia chieftains.”

Nvidia has not yet responded to The National's requests for comment on this story, nor has the Senate banking committee.

The standard committee rules maintained by the US Library of Congress state that “any Senator is authorised to administer the oath to a witness … committee rules commonly allow testimony under oath at the discretion of a committee's leaders”.

“In practice, most committees rarely require witnesses to testify under oath at legislative hearings. Sworn testimony is more common at investigative hearings and confirmation hearings,” the rules say.

Oracle Corporation CEO Michael Sicilia and Seema Verma, executive vice president for Oracle Health and Life Sciences at the Oracle Corporation, are sworn in before a House Veterans Affairs Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, US November 19, 2026. REUTERS / Ken Cedeno Show caption: Oracle Corporation CEO Michael Sicilia and Seema Verma, exec…

“An oath is not usually required for routine committee work,” Timothy Kneeland, a professor of history, politics and law at Nazareth University in New York, explained.

He said that in situations such as the testimony given by Mr North, the stakes are much higher.

“When the House or Senate is conducting an investigation, they do want to try and ensure truthful statements from their witnesses,” he said. “Lying to Congress under oath can lead to imprisonment for up to five years so witnesses are often careful about how they respond and usually coached by their attorneys in advance.”

Mr Kneeland said he believed Mr Huang would be well coached in the days leading up to his testimony. He added that although some of the committees might be criticised for allowing Mr Huang to testify privately, the move was not unprecedented and several factors were motivating that move.

“Any revelations previously unknown to the general public could potentially rattle the stock market,” he said

It's also entirely possible, Mr Kneeland explained, that Congress would not insist that Mr Huang gave statements under oath.

For his public testimony in front of the Senate committee, Nvidia's boss will have an opportunity to read an opening statement.

“The individual rules adopted by committees generally state how far in advance of hearings written testimony should be filed, usually 24-72 hours,” read the congressional rules.

Given the accusations faced by Mr Huang about Nvidia, technology export laws and China, he will probably seek to emphasise the sentiments the appeared in a written statement he issued shortly after resigning on November 12.

“I came to the United States 53 years ago, and becoming an American citizen is one of the greatest gifts and proudest moments of my life,” he said.

“I love our country, and I love Nvidia.”