Shares in Nvidia skyrocketed on Monday after the company reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive on Monday, driving a broader rally on Wall Street.

Nvidia soared more than 30 per cent during intraday trading, erasing almost all the losses it suffered after Mr Huang stepped down less than two weeks ago. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 jumped more than 7 and 5 per cent higher, respectively. The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,344 points, or 2.8 per cent.

Earlier this month, Mr Huang resigned as Nvidia chief executive following multiple allegations of extramarital affairs, including one US officials suspect of being a spy for China.

“I am honoured to return to Nvidia and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution,” Mr Huang said in a statement.

Mr Huang's return is the latest twist in what has been a turbulent time for the AI industry. Disappointing earnings reports in October sparked fears about AI financing, while the Democrats' sweeping victory in the midterm elections added to fears of a slowdown in the data centre buildout. That selling pressure further intensified after Mr Huang's departure from Nvidia.

A strong outlook from Nvidia's earnings last week failed to halt the downwards momentum, as did Anthropic's IPO.

The news is broadcast on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Bloomberg Show caption: The news is broadcast on the floor of the New York Stock Exc…

The affair inflamed concerns in Washington that China could have been given access to Nvidia's most advanced AI chips. The US has banned the sale of those chips to China, citing national security concerns.

Nvidia's board of directors said it had voted unanimously to bring Mr Huang back as chief executive after a series of discussions with Mr Huang. The chip maker said it had also received input from US government officials and concluded Mr Huang's reinstatement “poses no national security risk”.

US President Donald Trump said on social media Mr Huang poses no risk to US national security, and that the US attorney general “confirmed the government does not possess evidence that he has engaged in any unlawful conduct”.

“Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the Company’s compliance with US export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and Patriotic Duty to protect US National Security,” he wrote.

Nvidia's board of directors previously announced it has formed an independent committee to investigate reports that Mr Huang was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. It said the investigation will proceed to its conclusion.

The board has also formed a committee to oversee trade compliance and national security risks.