The glitz of Anthropic's stock market debut faded quickly on Friday after a massive sell-off in artificial intelligence shares sent a signal that even history's biggest IPO could not temper investor concerns about the sector.

San Francisco-based Anthropic began trading on the Nasdaq on Thursday at $83 per share, jumping to about $100 before settling at $97, placing its value at about $1.76 trillion. However, the stock stumbled on Friday, retreating 8.5 per cent to $88.19.

Anthropic's IPO comes at a volatile moment for the sector, including the downfall of Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang after revelations of an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The broad AI sell-off dragged the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average to technical correction territory – a scenario in which an index falls more than 10 per cent from recent highs. The tech-rich Nasdaq Composite, meanwhile, dropped 5.28 per cent to erase its gains in 2026.

"The trouble in the tech sector – particularly areas linked to AI, such as semiconductors and memory – has been brewing for a while now," said Neil Wilson, an investor content strategist at Denmark's Saxo Bank.

"[Anthropic's] success or failure will have huge ramifications for the wider AI ecosystem and in particular the timing for OpenAI's own delayed public listing ... the question we ask is simple: is it worth it? Can Anthropic justify at $1.5 trillion valuation, or $2 trillion for that matter?"

The Nasdaq 100, which tracks the index's 100 biggest companies by weight, fell to its lowest level since the 2020 pandemic year, pushing it near bear market territory. That is when an index retreats 20 per cent or more after a recent high.

Nvidia, the Nasdaq's 100's third biggest component that this week forecast a strong outlook amid Mr Huang's scandal, sank more than 14 per cent after reports US authorities were investigating the company over its accounting practices.

The Nvidia results and Anthropic’s IPO failed to provide the relief investors had hoped for, as enthusiasm around the listing gave way to renewed selling across AI stocks and the broader market, said Mathieu Racheter, head of equity strategy research at Swiss bank Julius Baer.

"The moves are further amplified by a liquidity squeeze that strong company results alone cannot resolve. Resilient nominal growth, elevated energy costs and rising public and private investment needs are absorbing capital, while a more hawkish [US Federal Reserve] is keeping financing expensive," he said.

"This limits the multiples that investors are willing to pay, even when earnings remain strong, and intensifies scrutiny of the returns on AI infrastructure spending."

Bitcoin and gold plummet

Bitcoin, on the other hand, fell to its lowest level in more than two years as the worries over AI stocks spilt over into other riskier assets.

The world's biggest cryptocurrency slumped to an intraday low of about $55,659 on Saturday, matching levels last seen in September 2024, data from CoinMarketCap shows.

Bitcoin, after trending upwards in mid-August, is back on a downward slope, consistently declining after sentiment was hit in the aftermath of the $6.3 billion breach of Binance in late October.

Gold, meanwhile, slid to its lowest level in more than a year amid the AI sell-off and as investors digested signals that the Fed might raise interest rates again in December.

The precious metal, widely considered a safe haven asset, fell 4.33 per cent to $3,524.80 an ounce, after nearly falling below $3,500 earlier in the session. Silver fared worse, shedding nearly 8 per cent to $40.99 an ounce.