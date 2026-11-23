Nvidia's board of directors on Monday brought back Jensen Huang as CEO, less than two weeks after his resignation from the chip-making giant.

Mr Huang resigned after admitting to an extramarital affair with a technology executive who US authorities believe was spying for China.

He also faces accusations that he knowingly circumvented US export laws designed to keep US AI and semiconductor technology out of China.

US President Donald Trump, who for several days has been vocal about pushing Nvidia's Board of Directors to allow for Mr Huang to return, boasted about the decision on his social media platform, Truth Social.

"On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a great patriot and national treasure," President Trump posted in part.

"Separately, Nvidia should continue its thorough internal investigation of the company’s compliance with US export controls in order to ensure that it is fulfilling its legal obligations and patriotic duty to protect US national security."

Though loyalists at Nvidia, and it's worth noting there are plenty, will be sure to celebrate the return of Mr Huang, make no mistake, he brings with him several lingering controversies related to his dealings with China.

Both Democrats and Republicans in Congress have called for investigations into Mr Huang and Nvidia.

Multiple media reports also indicate that the Securities and Exchange Commission is conducting an investigation into the company.

"The SEC does not comment on the existence or nonexistence of a possible investigation," a spokesperson for the federal agency told The National on Friday, several days before Mr Huang returned as Nvidia's chief executive.