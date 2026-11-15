Megaspeed says Alice Huang left last year as it launches internal investigation

Megaspeed, the AI infrastructure company linked to the scandal that toppled Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang, has said Alice Huang left the business more than a year ago.

“Ms Alice Huang officially left Megaspeed effective August 30, 2025, and currently has no role with the company,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

The company said it “conducts legitimate and lawful business” and had “retained external legal counsel to conduct a thorough internal investigation”, including a review of its compliance with US export controls. It said media reports against it were not supported by verifiable evidence.

Megaspeed is suspected of helping Chinese companies get around US restrictions by buying Nvidia’s advanced chips for data centres in South-East Asia and routing them to China.

Singapore authorities have said servers containing advanced AI chips were shipped to Malaysia and may have been delivered elsewhere, contrary to declarations made in Singapore. Singapore police said their investigation is continuing.

Alice Huang, a businesswoman whom US investigators accuse of spying for China, was at the centre of the scandal that led to Mr Huang’s resignation on Thursday. Mr Huang had admitted he had been “unfaithful” to his wife after reports of their relationship, and Nvidia’s board opened an inquiry into whether he was the target of a foreign intelligence operation.

China has denied the spying allegations.

Nvidia’s chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has taken over as interim chief executive while the board searches for a permanent successor.

The fall-out has intensified scrutiny in Washington of how advanced chips reach China, with politicians from both main parties calling for tighter export controls.

Nvidia reports quarterly results on Tuesday, its first since Mr Huang’s departure.