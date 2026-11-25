Huawei, China’s largest technology company, has been found guilty of several US criminal charges, including money laundering, a conspiracy to steal trade secrets and defrauding banks about its business in Iran and North Korea.

A federal jury in Brooklyn, New York, deliberated for about four days before reaching a verdict Tuesday in a rare US prosecution of a foreign corporation. The panel found the company guilty of 10 of 12 counts following an 11-week trial. Huawei was cleared of two conspiracy charges related to racketeering and obstruction of justice.

The verdict against one of China’s biggest and best-known tech giants lands at a delicate time for relations between the world’s largest economies, with the administration of President Donald Trump tightening curbs on China’s ability to access American chips after revelations that Nvidia's Jensen Huang had an affair with a woman suspected of links to Chinese intelligence.

Even so, the years-old case is unlikely to affect the broader trade truce between Mr Trump and President Xi Jinping, who affirmed a commitment to keep ties stable in a summit last week.

While that deal is set to expire in January, both sides have an incentive to prevent a deterioration that could lead to much higher tariffs and bans on essential items like rare earths, airplane parts and chip design software.

“Few crimes are as serious as Huawei’s decades-long pattern of endangering US national security, violating the sanctity of US commerce, and impeding the enforcement of US laws,” said Brooklyn US Attorney Joseph Nocella. “Today’s verdict is a step towards accountability for Huawei’s criminal activities, which includes years long collaboration with sanctioned entities in Iran, repeated lies to banks, and blatant thefts from US technology companies.”

Brian Heberlig, Huawei’s lead lawyer, focused on the company’s acquittal on two charges, including the so-called RICO racketeering count, which he called the government’s lead charge. The company said in a separate statement that the remaining charges have no merit and it will review its legal options.

Mixed emotions

“It’s hard not to have profoundly mixed emotions from the verdict we just heard,” Mr Heberlig said. The RICO charge “alleged that the company was corrupt from top to bottom, that it had a corporate culture and policy of cheating, stealing, and lying, and the jury found the company not guilty on that charge”.

The decision comes years after the Justice Department first filed charges against the world’s largest maker of telecoms equipment. For most of that time, the company has been largely excluded from the American market under trade measures imposed by the Trump and Biden administrations in the name of national security.

The telecom titan has emerged as China’s de facto national chipmaking champion and is one of a handful of firms central to Beijing’s goal of dominating artificial intelligence and replacing American software and circuitry with local equivalents.

The case was publicly unveiled in early 2019 under the first Trump administration’s so-called China Initiative, a Justice Department programme to combat Chinese espionage and influence in the US. Prosecutors have since won numerous convictions against Chinese nationals, but have struggled in trials against large Chinese companies on American soil.

60 witnesses

The jury of nine women and three men heard testimony from more than 60 witnesses during the 11-week trial. Huawei was convicted of a scheme to steal trade secrets from rival tech competitors during a 20-year period, including source code from Cisco Systems, semiconductor equipment from CNEX Labs, robotic phone testing equipment from T-Mobile as well as proprietary information from Fujitsu Network Communications.

“Today’s verdict makes clear that fraud, sanctions evasion, and the theft of intellectual property are not business strategies, they are serious crimes,” said James Barnacle, head of the FBI’s New York office. “Huawei’s success was built on deception and theft, and the FBI will never hesitate to pursue those who profit by breaking the law.”

In their verdict on Tuesday, however, the panel rejected the government’s theory that Huawei had engaged in a racketeering scheme for more than two decades to “grow its global brand” into one of the biggest telecoms in the world.

The panel also rejected a US charge that Huawei obstructed a federal grand jury investigation. Jurors left the courthouse and declined to speak to the press.

The conviction is a vindication for the Justice Department, which overcame attempts by Huawei to derail the case before trial and had to navigate years of delays because of the Covid pandemic, which made it difficult for lawyers and witnesses to travel.

Along the way, two Chinese intelligence officers were accused in 2022 of trying to bribe a US law enforcement official with $61,000 in Bitcoin to steal evidence and get inside information about the case.

Huawei now faces fines, forfeiture and restitution but the US has not specified the scope of financial penalties it will seek at sentencing, which is scheduled for September 2027.

From the beginning, the Huawei case heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing while the world’s two largest economies were mired in a trade war. Months later, officials in Donald Trump’s administration labelled the company a national security threat, alleging that it sold telecoms equipment that could be used by China’s Communist Party for spying.

The initial criminal indictment set off a diplomatic crisis when Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, whose father founded the company, was arrested at the behest of the US on financial fraud charges while travelling through Canada.

Almost three years after Meng was held under house arrest in Vancouver, she reached a deferred prosecution agreement in 2021 that allowed her to return to China, but after she admitted that the company violated US sanctions by illegally conducting business in Iran.