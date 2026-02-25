Trump targets Iran in fiery State of the Union address

US President Donald Trump promoted his achievements since he took office on Tuesday, hailing the arrival of the "Golden Age of America" in a long State of the Union address.

During his prime-time annual address to Congress, Mr Trump praised the June strike on Iran's nuclear programme and repeated that the US would never allow Tehran to have a nuclear weapon.

"You’ve seen nothing yet, because we are entering the Golden Age of America," he said, as supporters frequently stood, clapped and pumped their fists while chanting "USA".

Over nearly two hours, Mr Trump highlighted his achievements in the economy, immigration and foreign policy since he took office more than a year ago.

He said he had inherited a nation in "crisis", with a stagnant economy, high inflation, open borders, rampant crime and global conflicts.

"After just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages – it is indeed a turnaround for the ages," Mr Trump said.

Vice President JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson stood behind him.

In his signature style, the President frequently diverted from his written speech, making jokes and side remarks. He quipped that this should have been his third term.

He thanked the US Olympic men’s hockey team, which defeated Canada to win gold at the weekend. Earlier on Tuesday the team visited the White House. He said he would award Connor Hellebuyck, the team's goalkeeper, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honour.

Among the guests at the speech was Erika Kirk, widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk who was fatally shot in September during a speaking engagement in Utah.

Previous slide Next slide US President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address flanked by Vice President JD Vance, left, and House Speaker Mike Johnson, in the House Chamber of the US Capitol in Washington. Bloomberg Info

Cabinet members, from left, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. AFP Info

Texas Democrat Representative Al Green holds up a sign as Mr Trump passes on his way to deliver the State of the Union address. AFP Info

Texas Republican Congressmen Troy Nehls and Pat Fallon argue with Mr Green as he is ejected from the House chamber. AFP Info

Mr Trump shakes hands with Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett as he arrives to deliver the State of the Union address. AFP Info

Members of Team USA Men's hockey team wave to the audience with their gold medals from the Winter Olympics. AFP Info

Erika Kirk, the widow of killed conservative activist Charlie Kirk, reacts after being mentioned in Mr Trump's State of the Union address. Reuters Info

From left, Ivanka Trump, daughter and former senior adviser to Mr Trump, her brother Barron Trump, and the President's wife, Melania, at the address. Bloomberg Info















Foreign policy

Mr Trump repeated the claim that he has ended eight global conflicts and would soon end the ninth, the Russia-Ukraine war.

He said Iran has already developed missiles that can threaten Europe and US bases and they are working to build missiles that will soon reach the US.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy. But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's number one sponsor of terror – which they are by far – to have a nuclear weapon," he said.

Mr Trump added that the negotiations on the future of Iran's nuclear programme were continuing, but negotiators had yet to hear "those secret words: we will never have a nuclear weapon".

Mr Trump has for weeks threatened to launch military action against Iran as Washington seeks to pressure Tehran into agreeing to a new nuclear deal.

Before the State of the Union, Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed the congressional "Gang of Eight" on Iran. After the meeting, Democrats urged Mr Trump to “make the case” to Americans for his proposed actions.

He also said that "the war in Gaza, which proceeds at a very low level, it's just about there".

Mr Trump in October introduced a 20-point peace plan for the war-torn enclave that started with a ceasefire and has now progressed to its second phase, which includes the formation of a Board of Peace, which he leads.

The board met for the first time in Washington last week.

Immigration

He hailed his administration's immigration policies and said "zero" migrants entered the country without authorisation over the past nine months.

Mr Trump's policies have become a flashpoint for protests. Demonstrators have confronted federal agents during raids across the country, and two Americans were killed during confrontations with immigration authorities in Minnesota this year.

During his speech, he paid tribute to two members of the National Guard who were shot by an Afghan citizen who served alongside US forces in his home country. Soon after the shooting, the US suspended nearly all immigrant and non-immigrant visas for Afghans.

Economy

Mr Trump used much of the speech to promote his economic policies, as his administration shifts its attention to the midterm elections in November.

He said prices for gas, drugs and food staples have all decreased.

Although Mr Trump campaigned on lowering prices and easing household costs, many Americans say they are still experiencing what some call an affordability crisis. Inflation has slowed, but food prices remain high, as do expenses such as rent and child care.

His economic agenda suffered a major setback last week when the Supreme Court struck down one of his flagship tariff programmes. He responded by calling for expanded trade authority from Congress and vowing to pursue an even broader tariff plan.

Mr Trump called it a "disappointing ruling."

Democrat reaction

When speaking on immigration and funding for Department of Homeland Security, hecklers could be heard several times disrupting the speech, including progressive Democrats Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib.

Mr Trump called them "crazy". "You should be ashamed of yourself not standing up," he said.

Dozens of other Democrats boycotted the State of the Union entirely, choosing counter-programming rather than holding up signs of protests they staged inside the chamber last year. Others brought guests who were survivors of abuse by sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Democratic Congressman from Texas, Al Green, was escorted out of the House chamber shortly after the speech began.

He was holding up a sign reading, "Black people aren't apes," in referrence to a video Mr Trump shared on his social media account this month that depicted former president ⁠Barack Obama and his wife ​Michelle as apes.

Virginia’s Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic rebuttal after the speech. Alex Padilla, the Californian Senator who was tackled by federal agents and handcuffed after trying to ask questions about immigration raids, will deliver the party’s response in Spanish.