What it's like to cover the White House on the President's biggest day of the year

As a foreign media reporter covering President Donald Trump, I take on “pool” duty at the White House about once a month.

The press pool is a small, rotating group of journalists assigned to cover the President. Each day, there are several “poolers” – one each for print, television, photos and radio. Our job is to provide shared updates and content to the wider press corps.

Today happens to be my turn.

Mr Trump is scheduled to deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress. It’s going to be long. He’s going to talk about the economy, mostly, but also Iran.

Typically, presidents host a lunch with American TV network presenters to preview the speech. Mr Trump has carried on that tradition.

“Iran wants a deal more than I do but they can’t say the magic words that they won’t build a bomb,” ABC’s Jonathan Karl quoted Mr Trump saying at the lunch.

The President will also say that: “The next three years in America will be the best years economically that we’ve ever had – it’s already begun.”

I arrived at the White House at 9am for call time and took my desk. After checking with officials for any schedule changes, I chatted with other journalists – most of whom I know well by now – and fired off an email update to my group.

US President Donald Trump takes questions from reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House. AFP Info

At 11am, the White House launched countdown coverage for the speech. Screens in the briefing room replayed Mr Trump’s past addresses, and a speaker overhead broadcast last year’s speech.

I make phone calls and send off more emails to White House officials. I get one response – it’s not the one I want, or need.

A couple of hours later, we started hearing that the men’s ice hockey team was expected to arrive. We rushed out and I had a quick glimpse. The players were dressed in khaki trousers and navy sweaters, and had their gold medals, which they proudly flashed for photographers. I didn't manage to snap a photo.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio was expected to brief the so-called Gang of Eight – a bipartisan group of top House and Senate members, including the chairs and ranking members of the intelligence committees – on Iran. This group is typically informed about major military action.

The last time they were briefed was on January 5, after US forces captured Venezuela’s then-president Nicolas Maduro.

These developments follow the posting of a second US aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald Ford – the largest vessel of its kind – to the Middle East. Military experts say it is prepared to launch a strike on Iran if Mr Trump authorises one.

Despite weeks of threats, the Trump administration now appears to be pursuing negotiations with Iran over its nuclear programme. Last week, he gave Iran a deadline of 10 to 15 days to reach an agreement.

“Really bad things” would happen if there’s no agreement, he warned.

The Oval Office fits only about two dozen journalists and there are exactly 60 seats in the briefing room. There’s occasional elbowing and shouting, and in my case, plenty of standing on tiptoes.

US President Donald Trump takes part in a bill-signing ceremony in the Oval Office of the White House, on February 3. EPA Info

It has been an exciting beat in some ways. Unlike his predecessor Joe Biden, Mr Trump frequently takes questions from the press. And although he can berate journalists from outlets he believes are critical of him, he can also be gracious. Several months ago, he pointed at me and insisted I ask a question after I’d been drowned out by taller, louder colleagues.

Over the past few years, I’ve been in the Oval Office with world leaders, attended events in the East Room and in the Blue Room, and covered departures from the South Lawn.

The South Lawn is probably the most challenging. The presidential helicopter, Marine One or simply M1, is incredibly loud, making it difficult to shout questions or hear answers. Its propellers can also make a cold day feel much worse.

No two pool days are ever the same. Most of the time, you don’t know what’s going to happen or what he’ll say or do. You simply have to be ready.