UN General Assembly backs resolution for lasting peace in Ukraine but US abstains

The UN General Assembly on Tuesday adopted a resolution reaffirming its support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion, but the US abstained from the vote.

The measure passed with 107 votes in favour, 12 against and 51 abstentions, underscoring a more divided chamber than in past votes condemning Moscow’s actions in the country.

Algeria, Bahrain, China, Iraq, Kuwait, Lebanon, South Africa, Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Libya, India, Serbia and the UAE also abstained.

The resolution called for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire and a “comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

Washington objected to text on "reaffirming its strong commitment to the sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders, extending to its territorial waters".

US deputy ambassador to the UN Tammy Bruce urged member states “to do all in their power to lower the rhetoric”.

"This resolution … includes language that is likely to distract from ongoing negotiations, rather than support discussion of the full range of diplomatic avenues that may pave the way to that durable peace," Ms Bruce said before the vote.

"What is needed now to end the war is political will. We believe we are closer to a deal than at any point since this war began."

Since taking office, US President Donald Trump has urged a negotiated settlement and reduction of what had been described as open-ended support for Kyiv.

He has re-engaged with Russian President Vladimir Putin, seeking to reopen channels that had largely been frozen since the February 2022 invasion.

During a Security Council session after the General Assembly vote that marked the fourth anniversary of the invasion, Ms Bruce accused China of enabling "Russia's war industrial machine".

"We have urged China many times in this chamber to stop supplying Russia with dual-use goods and material components that end up in the drones and other weapons used in Ukraine," she said. "China also remains one of the top importers of Russian oil."

Fu Cong, China's UN ambassador, responded by accusing Washington of fabricating "all sorts ​of excuses and lies" about China intended "to create division and conflict."

Secretary General Antonio Guterres welcomed initiatives by the US and other nations aimed at ending the war, but stressed that concrete steps were needed to de-escalate the conflict and make room for diplomacy.

Referring to Russia’s invasion, Mr Guterres said the world had “witnessed the cascading consequences of this blatant violation of international law".

He said more than 15,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since the start of the war and over 41,000 wounded, including 3,200 children killed or injured.