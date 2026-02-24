Trump denies reports that military general warned against Iran strike

US President Donald Trump has rebuked reports that the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Gen Dan Caine, warned him of the potential risks of striking Iran.

“Numerous stories from the Fake News Media have been circulating stating that General Daniel Caine, sometimes referred to as Razin, is against us going to War with Iran,” Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform.

“The story does not attribute this vast wealth of knowledge to anyone, and is 100% incorrect.

“General Caine, like all of us, would like not to see War but, if a decision is made on going against Iran at a Military level, it is his opinion that it will be something easily won.”

Mr Trump's lengthy post came after several US news outlets reported on Monday that Gen Caine is concerned an extended campaign against Iran would inflict costs on the army and its weapons.

The Wall Street Journal said Gen Caine warned Mr Trump that an extended conflict “could incur significant costs to US forces and munitions stockpiles”.

Axios reported that he warned a campaign against Iran could risk of the US becoming involved in a prolonged conflict in the region. One source cited in the article described Gen Caine as “reluctant warrior” with regards to Iran, while not outright opposing military action.

Aircraft stand on the USS Gerald R Ford aircraft carrier as it arrives at Souda Bay on the island of Crete. Reuters Info

The reports come amid rising speculation about what course of action Mr Trump will choose to take. Axios reported that while he has been leaning towards military action, he has agreed to allow diplomatic efforts by his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

Nuclear talks are set to resume in Geneva on Thursday. Mr Trump has indicated that he will make a decision within days. Non-essential US personnel have been withdrawn from the American embassy in Lebanon, a State Department official said on Monday, amid fears of a regional conflict.

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford was seen in Greece on Monday on its way to the Middle East, where the USS Abraham Lincoln and an “armada” of American naval power, as Mr Trump calls it, is already stationed within striking distance of Iran.

“I am the one that makes the decision, I would rather have a Deal than not but, if we don’t make a Deal, it will be a very bad day for that Country and, very sadly, its people, because they are great and wonderful, and something like this should never have happened to them,” Mr Trump added in his post.

Mr Trump has been warning about the possibility of strikes for weeks, first amid Iran's crackdown on a nationwide protest movement, and then as Washington and Tehran once again came to the negotiating table to discuss the Iranian nuclear programme.