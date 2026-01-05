Trump says Iran will be 'hit very hard' by US if more protesters are killed

US President Donald Trump said that Iran would be “hit very hard” if more protesters die during demonstrations triggered by economic hardship that entered a second week.
“We’re watching it very closely. If they start killing people like they have in the past, I think they’re going to get hit very hard by the United States,” Mr Trump said aboard Air Force One on Sunday evening, doubling down on earlier threats.
At least 15 deaths have been reported by human rights groups in protests that began a week ago, when the Iranian rial fell to a record low against the US dollar. Authorities have attempted a dual approach to the protests – acknowledging the economic crisis and offering dialogue with demonstrators while meeting more forceful displays of dissent with violence.
The protests began among traders and shopkeepers in Tehran before spreading to universities in the capital, then to provincial cities, where protesters have been chanting against Iran's clerical rulers. They are the largest demonstrations the country has experienced in the past three years. Although smaller than previous bouts of unrest, they come at a time of economic vulnerability and mounting international pressure.
Mr Trump had on Friday threatened to intervene if Iran suppressed protests, prompting Tehran to threaten US troops. But the latest threats come after the US captured Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, an ally of Tehran, prompting concerns that Mr Trump may attempt regime change elsewhere.
The US President on Sunday also suggested another target for military intervention could be Colombia, whose leftist President Gustavo Petro has been a frequent source of condemnation. He also threatened Mexico and Cuba, while also stating the US “needs” Greenland.
Israeli officials have also made remarks. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed solidarity with protesters while opposition leader Yair Lapid said the “regime in Iran should pay close attention to what is happening in Venezuela.”
