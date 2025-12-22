Iran says missile programme is defensive after Israeli warnings over drills

Iran said on Monday that its missile programme was defensive, after reports emerged that Israel had issued warnings about its military drills.
"Iran's missile programme was developed to defend Iran's territory, not for negotiation,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said at a weekly press conference.
"Therefore, Iran's defence capabilities, designed to deter aggressors from any thought of attacking Iran, are not a matter that could be talked about.”
Iran's ballistic missile capabilities put Israel within striking distance, and after Israel's unprecedented attacks that sparked the war in June, Tehran responded with waves of missiles and drones launched at Israeli cities.
According to US broadcaster NBC, Israel is growing increasingly concerned that Iran is seeking to rebuild and expand its missile production following the war, and may seek to attack it again to curtail those efforts.
During a planned visit to the US later this month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "is expected to present (President Donald) Trump with options for the US to join or assist in any new military operations”, NBC reported, quoting an unnamed source with knowledge of the plans and former US officials briefed on them.
On Monday, Axios reported that Israel informed the Trump administration at the weekend that an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps missile exercise could be preparations for a strike on Israel.
