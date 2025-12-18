Iran appoints new military commanders months after war with Israel

Iran has appointed new commanders to lead its air defence and air force, months after the war with Israel.

Brig Gen Alireza Elhami becomes commander of Iran's air defence and Brig Gen Bahman Behmard is now air force commander. They were given promotions earlier this week as Iran bolsters its air defences.

Brig Gen Elhami served as the force’s deputy commander since 2019 and has previously led the Air Defence University and held the post of deputy operations commander at the Khatam Al Anbia Air Defence Headquarters.

He replaces Brig Gen Alireza Sabahi-Fard, who was in charge of the air defences when the war broke out with Israel. No official reason was given as to why the changes were made.

Brig Gen Behmard had served since 2023 as deputy to the operations chief at the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He replaces Brig Gen Hamid Vahedi.

Many of Iran's senior military commanders were killed in the first hours of Israel's air assault in June.

Earlier this month, former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said his country was vulnerable to Israeli air strikes. Tehran's efforts to deter Israel have failed, he said.

“We no longer have real deterrence. Our neighbouring countries – Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan – all have airspace controlled by the United States and Israel,” he said. “The skies over Iran have become completely safe for the enemy.”

Mr Rouhani served as the commander of Iran's air defences from 1985-1991.

During the conflict in June, Israel's air force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defences, while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.

Before the war, Iran was protected by the self-made, long-range air defence system, Bavar-373, and the Russian-made S-300 system. Iran admitted the war with Israel caused some damage its air defences.

City's slump L - Juventus, 2-0

D - C Palace, 2-2

W - N Forest, 3-0

L - Liverpool, 2-0

D - Feyenoord, 3-3

L - Tottenham, 4-0

L - Brighton, 2-1

L - Sporting, 4-1

L - Bournemouth, 2-1

L - Tottenham, 2-1

Representing%20UAE%20overseas %3Cp%3E%0DIf%20Catherine%20Richards%20debuts%20for%20Wales%20in%20the%20Six%20Nations%2C%20she%20will%20be%20the%20latest%20to%20have%20made%20it%20from%20the%20UAE%20to%20the%20top%20tier%20of%20the%20international%20game%20in%20the%20oval%20ball%20codes.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESeren%20Gough-Walters%20(Wales%20rugby%20league)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EBorn%20in%20Dubai%2C%20raised%20in%20Sharjah%2C%20and%20once%20an%20immigration%20officer%20at%20the%20British%20Embassy%20in%20Abu%20Dhabi%2C%20she%20debuted%20for%20Wales%20in%20rugby%20league%20in%202021.%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESophie%20Shams%20(England%20sevens)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EWith%20an%20Emirati%20father%20and%20English%20mother%2C%20Shams%20excelled%20at%20rugby%20at%20school%20in%20Dubai%2C%20and%20went%20on%20to%20represent%20England%20on%20the%20sevens%20circuit.%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFiona%20Reidy%20(Ireland)%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3EMade%20her%20Test%20rugby%20bow%20for%20Ireland%20against%20England%20in%202015%2C%20having%20played%20for%20four%20years%20in%20the%20capital%20with%20Abu%20Dhabi%20Harlequins%20previously.%0D%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Dust and sand storms compared Sand storm Particle size: Larger, heavier sand grains

Visibility: Often dramatic with thick "walls" of sand

Duration: Short-lived, typically localised

Travel distance: Limited

Source: Open desert areas with strong winds Dust storm Particle size: Much finer, lightweight particles

Visibility: Hazy skies but less intense

Duration: Can linger for days

Travel distance: Long-range, up to thousands of kilometres

Source: Can be carried from distant regions

The rules on fostering in the UAE A foster couple or family must: be Muslim, Emirati and be residing in the UAE

not be younger than 25 years old

not have been convicted of offences or crimes involving moral turpitude

be free of infectious diseases or psychological and mental disorders

have the ability to support its members and the foster child financially

undertake to treat and raise the child in a proper manner and take care of his or her health and well-being

A single, divorced or widowed Muslim Emirati female, residing in the UAE may apply to foster a child if she is at least 30 years old and able to support the child financially

Company profile: buybackbazaar.com Name: buybackbazaar.com Started: January 2018 Founder(s): Pishu Ganglani and Ricky Husaini Based: Dubai Sector: FinTech, micro finance Initial investment: $1 million

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EPowertrain%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle%20electric%20motor%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E201hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E310Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESingle-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBattery%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E53kWh%20lithium-ion%20battery%20pack%20(GS%20base%20model)%3B%2070kWh%20battery%20pack%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETouring%20range%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E350km%20(GS)%3B%20480km%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh129%2C900%20(GS)%3B%20Dh149%2C000%20(GF)%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Now%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

How it works Booklava works on a subscription model. On signing up you receive a free book as part of a 30-day-trial period, after which you pay US$9.99 (Dh36.70) per month to gain access to a library of books and discounts of up to 30 per cent on selected titles. You can cancel your subscription at any time. For more details go to www.booklava.com

Manchester City (0) v Liverpool (3) Uefa Champions League, quarter-final, second leg Where: Etihad Stadium

When: Tuesday, 10.45pm

Live on beIN Sports HD

Desert Warrior Starring: Anthony Mackie, Aiysha Hart, Ben Kingsley Director: Rupert Wyatt Rating: 3/5

BIOSAFETY LABS SECURITY LEVELS Biosafety Level 1 The lowest safety level. These labs work with viruses that are minimal risk to humans. Hand washing is required on entry and exit and potentially infectious material decontaminated with bleach before thrown away. Must have a lock. Access limited. Lab does not need to be isolated from other buildings. Used as teaching spaces. Study microorganisms such as Staphylococcus which causes food poisoning. Biosafety Level 2 These labs deal with pathogens that can be harmful to people and the environment such as Hepatitis, HIV and salmonella. Working in Level 2 requires special training in handling pathogenic agents. Extra safety and security precautions are taken in addition to those at Level 1 Biosafety Level 3 These labs contain material that can be lethal if inhaled. This includes SARS coronavirus, MERS, and yellow fever. Significant extra precautions are taken with staff given specific immunisations when dealing with certain diseases. Infectious material is examined in a biological safety cabinet. Personnel must wear protective gowns that must be discarded or decontaminated after use. Strict safety and handling procedures are in place. There must be double entrances to the building and they must contain self-closing doors to reduce risk of pathogen aerosols escaping. Windows must be sealed. Air from must be filtered before it can be recirculated. Biosafety Level 4 The highest level for biosafety precautions. Scientist work with highly dangerous diseases that have no vaccine or cure. All material must be decontaminated. Personnel must wear a positive pressure suit for protection. On leaving the lab this must pass through decontamination shower before they have a personal shower. Entry is severely restricted to trained and authorised personnel. All entries are recorded. Entrance must be via airlocks.

MATCH INFO Karnataka Tuskers 110-5 (10 ovs) Tharanga 48, Shafiq 34, Rampaul 2-16 Delhi Bulls 91-8 (10 ovs) Mathews 31, Rimmington 3-28 Karnataka Tuskers win by 19 runs

Low turnout Two months before the first round on April 10, the appetite of voters for the election is low. Mathieu Gallard, account manager with Ipsos, which conducted the most recent poll, said current forecasts suggested only two-thirds were "very likely" to vote in the first round, compared with a 78 per cent turnout in the 2017 presidential elections. "It depends on how interesting the campaign is on their main concerns," he told The National. "Just now, it's hard to say who, between Macron and the candidates of the right, would be most affected by a low turnout."

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

The specs Engine: Direct injection 4-cylinder 1.4-litre

Power: 150hp

Torque: 250Nm

Price: From Dh139,000

On sale: Now

Skoda Superb Specs Engine: 2-litre TSI petrol Power: 190hp Torque: 320Nm Price: From Dh147,000 Available: Now

Avatar: Fire and Ash Director: James Cameron Starring: Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana Rating: 4.5/5

Trump v Khan 2016: Feud begins after Khan criticised Trump’s proposed Muslim travel ban to US 2017: Trump criticises Khan’s ‘no reason to be alarmed’ response to London Bridge terror attacks 2019: Trump calls Khan a “stone cold loser” before first state visit 2019: Trump tweets about “Khan’s Londonistan”, calling him “a national disgrace” 2022: Khan’s office attributes rise in Islamophobic abuse against the major to hostility stoked during Trump’s presidency July 2025 During a golfing trip to Scotland, Trump calls Khan “a nasty person” Sept 2025 Trump blames Khan for London’s “stabbings and the dirt and the filth”. Dec 2025 Trump suggests migrants got Khan elected, calls him a “horrible, vicious, disgusting mayor”

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Jetour T1 specs Engine: 2-litre turbocharged Power: 254hp Torque: 390Nm Price: From Dh126,000 Available: Now

Key facilities Olympic-size swimming pool with a split bulkhead for multi-use configurations, including water polo and 50m/25m training lanes

Premier League-standard football pitch

400m Olympic running track

NBA-spec basketball court with auditorium

600-seat auditorium

Spaces for historical and cultural exploration

An elevated football field that doubles as a helipad

Specialist robotics and science laboratories

AR and VR-enabled learning centres

Disruption Lab and Research Centre for developing entrepreneurial skills

The%20specs %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%201.8-litre%204-cyl%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E190hp%20at%205%2C200rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20320Nm%20from%201%2C800-5%2C000rpm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20dual-clutch%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%206.7L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh111%2C195%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs: 2018 Genesis G70 Price, base / as tested: Dh155,000 / Dh205,000 Engine: 3.3-litre, turbocharged V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 370hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 510Nm @ 1,300rpm Fuel economy, combined: 10.6L / 100km