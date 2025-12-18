Iran appoints new military commanders months after war with Israel

Iran has appointed new commanders to lead its air defence and air force, months after the war with Israel.
Brig Gen Alireza Elhami becomes commander of Iran's air defence and Brig Gen Bahman Behmard is now air force commander. They were given promotions earlier this week as Iran bolsters its air defences.
Brig Gen Elhami served as the force’s deputy commander since 2019 and has previously led the Air Defence University and held the post of deputy operations commander at the Khatam Al Anbia Air Defence Headquarters.
He replaces Brig Gen Alireza Sabahi-Fard, who was in charge of the air defences when the war broke out with Israel. No official reason was given as to why the changes were made.
Brig Gen Behmard had served since 2023 as deputy to the operations chief at the General Staff of the Armed Forces. He replaces Brig Gen Hamid Vahedi.
Many of Iran's senior military commanders were killed in the first hours of Israel's air assault in June.
Earlier this month, former Iranian president Hassan Rouhani said his country was vulnerable to Israeli air strikes. Tehran's efforts to deter Israel have failed, he said.
“We no longer have real deterrence. Our neighbouring countries – Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Jordan – all have airspace controlled by the United States and Israel,” he said. “The skies over Iran have become completely safe for the enemy.”
Mr Rouhani served as the commander of Iran's air defences from 1985-1991.
During the conflict in June, Israel's air force dominated Iran's airspace and dealt a heavy blow to the country's air defences, while Iranian armed forces launched successive barrages of missiles and drones on Israeli territory.
Before the war, Iran was protected by the self-made, long-range air defence system, Bavar-373, and the Russian-made S-300 system. Iran admitted the war with Israel caused some damage its air defences.
