Iran puts Swedish dual citizen on trial on Mossad spy charges

A Swedish-Iranian dual citizen is facing trial in Iran on charges of spying for Israel, authorities revealed on Tuesday.
The defendant allegedly collaborated with Mossad during the 12-day Israeli war with Iran in June, spokesman Asghar Jahangir was quoted as saying by Iranian media. He said a verdict would be issued soon.
It is alleged the unnamed defendant worked for Mossad after being recruited by Israeli intelligence in 2023. Iran says he obtained Swedish citizenship in 2020, and later travelled to six European capitals where he received espionage training.
He also made several trips to the Middle East and entered Iran about a month before the US and Israeli attacks, Iranian state media said. Officials said sophisticated spying devices were discovered at his place of residence and seized during the air war.
Israel launched a surprise military offensive on Iran on June 13 that killed top Iranian generals and scientists, while also bombing nuclear enrichment sites and air defences.
Iran retaliated by launching missile and drone attacks at Israel. The US then struck Iranian nuclear bases and claimed to have "obliterated" them. A US-brokered ceasefire between Iran and Israel took effect on June 24.
Since the war, Iran has pursued swift trials for those suspected of collaborating with Israel, announcing multiple arrests and the executions of several people convicted on such charges.
The judicial spokesman said the case of the dual national was being examined in Alborz province, west of the capital Tehran, and heard by a branch of the Islamic Revolutionary Court in the city of Karaj.
Iran does not recognise Israel and has long accused it of carrying out sabotage operations against its nuclear facilities, as well as assassinating its scientists.
The war derailed high-level diplomacy between Iran and the US aimed at reaching a new deal over Iran's nuclear programme. The June conflict was the first sustained period of hostilities between Iran and Israel after sporadic tit-for-tat attacks in 2024 that stopped short of full warfare.
