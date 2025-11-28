'People are terrified': Tension in Afghan community after National Guard shooting and US visa freeze

Afghans in the US say they are afraid and frustrated after the shooting of two National Guard members in Washington prompted the US government to halt visa processing for people from Afghanistan.

The shooting near the White House on Wednesday, allegedly carried out by an Afghan man, left one soldier dead and the other in a critical condition. The attack has sent shock waves through Afghan diaspora communities already anxious over increasing scrutiny.

Many Afghans in the US are fearful that the actions of one man will bring collective punishment.

Samad Sadri, 34, an Afghan-American data analyst who has lived in Washington since 2007, said the news has been devastating for families who have spent years rebuilding their lives.

“It’s just the kind of violence that is really unacceptable,” he told The National. “Whenever there is an incident like this, my first thought is, 'I hope this person is not a Muslim.' The next thought is, 'I hope it is not an Afghan', because unfortunately the entire community of that nationality, religion or race pays for it.”

The suspected gunman, identified by the Department of Homeland Security as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, had been living in Washington state with his family and had previously worked with US partner forces during the war in Afghanistan. He was wounded in an exchange of gunfire before being arrested.

Federal officials have launched a terrorism probe, and Mr Lakanwal has been charged with first-degree murder.

Mr Sadri, who passes through the area of the attack regularly, said the tragedy felt deeply personal.

“People are really terrified of what is going to happen. There are hundreds and thousands of people who are not in the US, and they have every right to be here,” he said. “But then you have acts of violence like what happened on Wednesday that basically kills their chances.”

He added that the gunman's background compounded the community’s sense of despair.

“The whole situation is tragic, but for me, as an Afghan American and a Muslim, it is multifold.”

Mr Sadri reflected on his own path to the US, arriving first as a State Department exchange student, later returning as an international student, and ultimately staying because Afghanistan became too dangerous.

“Afghanistan wasn’t really a safe place for me to return and this country has given me so much. Whenever there’s an incident that involves an Afghan, the shock wave penetrates deep into the Afghan community.”

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would permanently freeze migration from “Third World countries”, with the White House clarifying this would include countries on the travel ban list announced earlier this year. Afghanistan is on that list.

The US had announced in May the termination of Temporary Protected Status for Afghanistan, throwing the future of thousands of Afghans into doubt.

The Department of Homeland Security said that “conditions in Afghanistan no longer meet the statutory requirements” for TPS, which provides protection from deportation as well as the ability to work in the US to citizens of countries experiencing conflict or other crises.

Esmat Gulistani, 43, an Afghan immigrant living in Arlington, Virginia, who supports refugee resettlement across the Washington area, said the shooting and government response have created widespread panic.

Mr Gulistani moved to the US in 2016 after he was granted a special immigrant visa. He condemned the attack while stressing that it does not reflect the values of Afghan immigrants.

“This is a moment when we should cherish our values and support each other strongly and condemn this violent action,” he told The National.

He warned that the government’s decision to halt processing, and review the cases of Afghans who arrived after 2021, has instilled fear among families still waiting for visas.

For Mr Gulistani, the consequences hit close to home.

“We all have friends and family members that are waiting for their visas,” he said.

“My family in Kabul, including my parents and siblings, were looking to move to the US. But their cases have been pending since the Trump administration took charge in 2025. This incident can make the situation even worse.”

He urged authorities not to let fear drive their response.

“I wish that the authorities do not take any action that would impact the lives of thousands of Afghans who chose America as their home and want to live here in peace and stability.”

