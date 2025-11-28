National Guard member dies as attack in US capital becomes political flashpoint

A National Guard member died on Thursday after being shot near the White House in an ambush that investigators say was carried out by an Afghan national, an attack US President Donald Trump blamed on Biden-era immigration vetting failures as he ordered a sweeping review of asylum cases.

Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died of her wounds and her fellow guardsman Andrew Wolfe, 24, is “fighting for his life”, President Trump said, as investigators conducted what officials said was a terrorism probe after Wednesday's shooting.

The FBI searched multiple properties in a widening investigation, including a home in Washington state linked to the suspect, who officials said was part of a CIA-backed unit in Afghanistan before he came to the US in 2021 under a resettlement programme.

Agents seized numerous electronic devices from the residence of the suspect, identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, including mobile phones, laptops and iPads, and interviewed his relatives, FBI director Kash Patel said at a news conference.

Trump-appointed US Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the suspect drove cross-country and then ambushed the National Guard members while they were patrolling near the White House on Wednesday afternoon.

“I want to express the anguish and the horror of our entire nation about the terrorist attack in our nation's capital, in which a savage monster gunned down two service members in the West Virginia National Guard, who were deployed as part of the DC Task Force,” Mr Trump said in a Thanksgiving call with US military service members.

Casting blame on the administration of his White House predecessor, President Joe Biden, Mr Trump said the alleged gunman, who he described as having gone “cuckoo”, was among thousands of Afghans who came in unvetted as the US carried out a chaotic withdrawal in 2021. He provided no evidence to support his assertion.

President Trump said the suspect's “atrocity reminds us that we have no greater national security priority than ensuring we have full control over the people who enter and remain in our country”.

Armed with a powerful revolver, a .357 Magnum, the gunman shot the two National Guard members before being wounded in an exchange of gunfire with other troops. He was in hospital in serious condition, Mr Trump said.

“My baby girl has passed to glory,” Gary Beckstrom, father of the National Guard member who died, wrote on social media, adding that his family were grappling with the “horrible tragedy.” Mr Trump later spoke to Beckstrom's parents over the phone, a White House official said.

Suspected assailant acted alone

The alleged assailant, who lived in Washington state with his wife and five children, appears to have acted alone, said Jeffery Carroll, executive assistant chief of the Washington Metropolitan Police Department.

Asked whether he was planning to deport the suspect's wife and five children who live in Washington state, Mr Trump said: “We're looking at the whole situation with family.”

The programme under which the suspect entered the US, which allowed in more than 70,000 Afghan nationals, according to a congressional report, was designed with vetting procedures, including by US counterterrorism and intelligence agencies. But the large scale and rushed nature of the evacuations led critics to say the background checks were inefficient.

Attorney General Pam Bondi told Fox News the US government planned to bring terrorism charges against the gunman and seek a sentence of life in prison “at a minimum”. Following the death of the National Guard member, she suggested she would seek the death penalty.

At the press conference, Mr Patel described the shootings as a “heinous act of terrorism”, but neither he nor Ms Pirro offered a possible motive.

