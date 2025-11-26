US President Donald Trump and wife Melania with Gobble the turkey during the White House turkey pardoning ceremony. AFP
A Palestine fan at the Fifa Arab Cup 2025 play-off against Libya at Al Gharafa Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. AFP
Riot police block Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul during a protest against gender violence on International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. AFP
Buildings burn after a Russian drone strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Reuters
A horse rears up during a government-organised march in Caracas, Venezuela. AP
Lightning in Nicosia, Cyprus. AFP
Indian police mark the 17th anniversary of the 2008 Mumbai attacks, at their headquarters in Mumbai. EPA
Flooding in Hat Yai, Thailand. EPA
The Northern Lights near Selfoss in southern Iceland. PA
Best Photos of November 26: Donald Trump pardons a turkey to Iceland's Northern Lights

The National picks the most striking images from around the world

November 26, 2025

Updated: November 26, 2025, 9:47 AM
