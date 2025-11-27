Afghans in US 'shaken' as shooting near White House prompts Trump visa crackdown

Afghans in the US are “shaken” after the arrest of an immigrant over a shooting near the White House led to a halt on visa claims.

Allies of President Donald Trump said the 29-year-old suspect, who was evacuated from Afghanistan in 2021, could face terrorism charges after two National Guard troops were shot and injured in Washington. The guards remained in a critical condition on Thursday.

The suspect was identified as Rahmanullah Lakanwal. Mr Trump's administration responded by halting the processing of Afghan visa claims, raising the prospect of a new crackdown on immigration. Supporters blamed former president Joe Biden for allowing “unvetted” Afghans into America after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Afghans in the US called for calm as the FBI launched a terrorism investigation. Mustafa Babak, a co-founder of the Afghan-American Foundation, said the attack had “shaken” him, the guards and their families, as well as “our Afghan community who now feels new fear and uncertainty”.

“I urge our community to condemn this violence, and all Americans to respond with understanding, not fear,” he said.

Jawaid Kotwal, an estate agent in the Washington area, said an act of violence by one person "does not, and cannot, represent" the values of many more Afghan Americans. "We stand united against all forms of hatred, extremism, and violence," he said.

Edrees Mashal, another Afghan living in Washington, said Afghans "appreciate the hospitality, safety, and opportunities provided by the United States". He said the community "remains committed to co-operation, respect, and peaceful co-existence".

US officials identified the suspect as Rahmanullah Lakanwal, an Afghan citizen. Reuters

The Afgfoundation said the gunman “must be held fully accountable” for what it called a senseless attack on troops. “Members of our Afghan-American community serve in all branches of the US armed forces, including in National Guard units across the country,” it said.

“We call on our elected leaders, the media and Americans of good conscience to respond responsibly. Follow the facts, resist fear and ensure that this tragedy is not used to divide communities or break apart the ties that bind us.”

The shooting took place near a metro station two blocks from the White House on Wednesday. Other soldiers in the area subdued the gunman, who was taken to hospital.

'Ambush-style attack'

A Trump-appointed US attorney, Jeanine Pirro, said the suspect lived in Washington state and drove across the country to launch an “ambush-style” attack with a revolver. He faces charges of assault with intent to kill while armed, and possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Ms Pirro said it was “too soon to say” what his motive was.

The shooter could face the death penalty if the two guards do not survive. Mr Trump has deployed troops to Washington and other cities in a crackdown on crime, which critics see as an authoritarian move against Democrat-controlled areas.

Mr Trump said the suspect had arrived in the US from Afghanistan in 2021. That was when the Taliban returned to power, putting in danger Afghans who had helped American forces during their 20-year mission in the country. About 66,000 people were evacuated to the US under Operation Allies Welcome.

Kristi Noem, the US Homeland Security Secretary, said the Afghan gunman was “one of the many unvetted, mass paroled into the United States under Operation Allies Welcome”.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services, an agency overseen by Ms Noem's department, said the processing of “all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals” had been stopped indefinitely “pending further review of security and vetting protocols”.

Allies of US President Donald Trump said the charges against the gunman would depend on the fate of the injured National Guards. Reuters

Mr Trump has made tough immigration policies a cornerstone of his second term, during which foreign workers have been arrested and deported, while Ms Noem's department recruits for agents by saying America “has been invaded by criminals and predators”.

In July, the US ended “temporary protected status” for Afghans, saying the country was safe enough to live in.

Laura Loomer, a far-right activist, called for Mr Trump to go further after the attack in Washington, declaring that “nobody’s immigration policies will do anything if they refuse to address the threat of Islam”.

“Enough is enough. We have an Islam problem in America and it needs to be addressed,” she said.

Afghan Evac, a charity that helps at-risk Afghans, said it “fully supports” the gunman being prosecuted and held accountable. It called, however, for politicians “not to demonise the Afghan community for the deranged choice this person made”.

“Afghan immigrants and wartime allies who resettle in the United States undergo some of the most extensive security vetting of any population entering the country,” said Shawn VanDiver, the group’s president.

“This individual’s isolated and violent act should not be used as an excuse to define or diminish an entire community,” he added.