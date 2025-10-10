US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Qatari Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani shake hands after signing a letter of acceptance to build a Qatari Emiri Air Force training facility at the Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho, at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. AFP
Qatar to share US air base in Idaho

Mountain Home Air Base will host a contingent of F-15s and pilots from the Gulf state

October 10, 2025

The US and Qatar have signed an agreement to build a Qatari air force facility in Idaho.

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth announced on Friday that the facility at the Mountain Home Air Base will host a contingent of F-15s and pilots to enhance combined training and increase interoperability".

"It's just another example of our partnership," Mr Hegseth said alongside Qatari Defence Minister Sheikh Saoud Al Thani, after thanking Doha for its leadership on Gaza peace talks.

Friday's development follows a $12 billion deal signed between Washington and Doha in 2017 for the sale of F-15QA fighter aircraft.

Mountain Home has been used since 2009 by Singapore's air force, which has a detachment of F-15SG combat aircraft there as well as personnel.

This is a developing story ...

