Any attack on Qatar is security threat to US, says Trump

US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order to guarantee Qatar’s security – including by taking military action – if the country comes under attack.

“The United States shall regard any armed attack on the territory, sovereignty, or critical infrastructure of the State of Qatar as a threat to the peace and security of the United States,” the order says.

“In the event of such an attack, the United States shall take all lawful and appropriate measures – including diplomatic, economic and, if necessary, military – to defend the interests of the United States and of the State of Qatar and to restore peace and stability.”

The order, released on Wednesday and dated September 29, was signed three weeks after Israel launched an air strike targeting Hamas leaders in Qatar. The attack killed several members of Hamas's negotiating team as well as a Qatari security officer.

The strike outraged Qatari and US officials and raised questions about the strength of American security guarantees for the Gulf nation.

The executive order appeared to be aimed at reassuring Qatar that such a strike would not happen again.

Qatar hosts the largest US military installation in the Middle East and, like many of its Gulf neighbours, has regarded the US as a key guarantor of its security. That made the recent attack by Israel, a close American ally, particularly shocking to Qatari officials.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday offered a rare apology to Qatar for the attack.

US President Donald Trump hosts a trilateral call with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman in the Oval Office. Photo: The White House / X

Before the announcement of the 20-point peace plan for Gaza, Mr Trump and Mr Netanyahu held a three-way conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman from the White House.

“Israel was targeting terrorists. It wasn't targeting Qatar, and of course, we regretted the loss of the Qatari citizen,” Mr Netanyahu told reporters.

Mr Netanyahu had previously defended the strike, saying it was part of Israel’s mission to avenge the Hamas-led attack on southern Israel on October 7, 2023, which killed about 1,200 people and ignited the war in Gaza.

