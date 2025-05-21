Students react as Columbia University's acting president Claire Shipman speaks during the commencement ceremony on the main campus, in Manhattan, on May 21. AP Photo
Students react as Columbia University's acting president Claire Shipman speaks during the commencement ceremony on the main campus, in Manhattan, on May 21. AP Photo

News

US

Graduating Columbia students boo university president who noted Mahmoud Khalil's absence

Activist was due to receive his diploma this week but is in jail facing deportation for his role in pro-Palestine campus protests

The National

May 21, 2025