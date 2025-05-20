Marco Rubio promises to revoke more student visas

Secretary of State<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/marco-rubio/"> Marco Rubio</a> said on Tuesday that the US will revoke additional international student visas as part of a clampdown on disruptive pro-Palestinian protests. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/27/us-has-revoked-at-least-300-student-visas-rubio-says/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/27/us-has-revoked-at-least-300-student-visas-rubio-says/">Hundreds of students</a> have already been stripped of their visas and targeted for deportation for their involvement in last year's on-campus protests against the war in Gaza, where more than 53,500 people have been killed since Hamas attacked Israel in 2023. The Trump administration claims protesters are anti-Semitic or Hamas sympathisers, and in several cases pro-Israel groups have <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/jewish-onliner-ai-powered-helyeh-doutaghi/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/future/technology/2025/04/04/jewish-onliner-ai-powered-helyeh-doutaghi/">provided names </a>of protesters to the government. Mr Rubio, who has previously described protesters as “lunatics”, told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that he had asked for details on students who took part in a recent protest. He did not say which one, but may have been referring to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/OvaKxNf3/us-police-arrest-dozens-of-pro-palestinian-student-protesters-at-columbia-university/" target="_blank" rel="noreferrer" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/video/OvaKxNf3/us-police-arrest-dozens-of-pro-palestinian-student-protesters-at-columbia-university/">demonstrations this month</a> at Columbia University in New York, where dozens of people were arrested. “I asked, please can you find the arrest records of all the people that were arrested at that riot at that campus, because if any of them have a visa, we're going to revoke it,” Mr Rubio said. When asked in a later hearing how many student visas had been revoked, he estimated the number to be in the thousands, including in cases where a student had dropped out or committed a crime. He said the number of students who have lost their visas because of campus protests was “probably under 1,000.” In March, he said it was more than 300. The revocation of student visas has pitted the government against free speech advocates, who accuse it of targeting people for merely for expressing opinions. The Trump administration says a visa is a privilege and not a right, and says protesters are unfairly disrupting campus life for other students. Mr Rubio's testimony was interrupted several times by pro-Palestinian protesters decrying Israel's “genocide” in Gaza. They were quickly ejected from the hearing. Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen raised the case of Tufts University student <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/29/us-judge-halts-deportation-of-turkish-student-accused-of-supporting-hamas/" target="_blank" rel="" title="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/29/us-judge-halts-deportation-of-turkish-student-accused-of-supporting-hamas/">Rumeysa Ozturk</a>, a Turkish citizen, who was targeted for deportation for co-authoring an essay that was critical of the university's response to student demands that it acknowledge the “Palestinian genocide”. He described the targeting of students over their political views as akin to “the McCarthy-era witch hunts of the 1950s”. “Your campaign of fear and repression is eating away [at] foundational values of our democracy,” Mr Van Hollen said. Mr Rubio did not reference Ms Ozturk's case. He said the State Department would revoke more student visas. “We're going to do more. There are more coming. We're going to continue to revoke the visas of people who are here as guests and are disrupting our higher education facility,” Mr Rubio said.