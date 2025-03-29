Demonstrators take part in a rally on Thursday in Somerville, Massachusetts, in support of Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, after she was taken into custody by federal agents. Reuters
Demonstrators take part in a rally on Thursday in Somerville, Massachusetts, in support of Tufts PhD student Rumeysa Ozturk, after she was taken into custody by federal agents. Reuters

News

US

US judge halts deportation of Turkish student who voiced support for Palestine

Rumeysa Ozturk was detained by federal agents this week and accused of 'engaging in activities in support of Hamas'

The National

March 29, 2025