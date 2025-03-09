Pro-Palestine activist who helped lead Columbia protests detained, report says

A pro-Palestinian activist who helped lead <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/08/09/columbia-university-deans-resign-over-anti-semitic-tropes-in-texts/" target="_blank">Columbia University</a>’s student encampment movement has been detained by federal immigration authorities despite having a green card. Mahmoud Khalil was at his university-owned apartment blocks on <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/04/18/columbia-university-gaza-israel-protest-nypd/" target="_blank">Columbia</a>'s Manhattan campus when several Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents entered the building and took him into custody, his lawyer, Amy Greer, told the Associated Press. One of the agents told Ms Greer by phone that they were carrying out a State Department order to revoke Mr Khalil’s student visa. Informed by Ms Greer that Mr Khalil, who graduated in December, was a permanent US resident with a green card, the agent said they were revoking that, too. The detention comes after Secretary of State <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/01/21/marco-rubio-secretary-of-state/" target="_blank">Marco Rubio</a> threatened protesters and others who "support designated terrorist organisations, including <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/hamas" target="_blank">Hamas</a>". "The United States has zero tolerance for foreign visitors who support terrorists. Violators of US law – including international students – face visa denial or revocation, and deportation," he wrote in a post on X on Thursday. President <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/donald-trump" target="_blank">Donald Trump</a> also vowed last week to cut federal funding for any college or university that allows "illegal protests". “Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform. Days later, the Trump administration cancelled grants and contracts worth about <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2025/03/08/trump-cuts-400m-in-funding-to-columbia-university-after-antisemitism-claims/" target="_blank">$400 million to Columbia</a> because of what it described as anti-Semitic harassment on and near the campus. Mr Khalil has been transferred to an immigration detention facility in New Jersey, his lawyer said. “We have not been able to get any more details about why he is being detained,” Ms Greer said. “This is a clear escalation. The administration is following through on its threats.” A representative for Columbia said law enforcement agents must produce a warrant before entering university property but declined to say if the school had received a warrant for Mr Khalil’s arrest. <i>The National</i> has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security and the State Department for comment. During the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/06/columbia-university-cancels-main-commencement-ceremony-after-palestine-protests/" target="_blank">wave of pro-Palestine protests</a> that took place at universities across the country last year, Mr Khalil was picked to serve as a negotiator on behalf of students and met frequently with university administrators as protesters attempted to persuade the university to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/05/12/these-universities-negotiated-israel-divestment-with-student-protesters/" target="_blank">divest from Israeli companies and institutions</a>. When classes resumed in September, he told the AP that the protests would continue: “As long as Columbia continues to invest and to benefit from Israeli apartheid, the students will continue to resist.”