Columbia University cancels main commencement ceremony after Palestine protests

Live updates: Follow the latest on Israel-Gaza

Columbia University will cancel its main commencement ceremony due to pro-Palestinian protests that have engulfed the campus for weeks, administrators said on Monday.

The elite New York City university was the site of a large student-led encampment and protest in support of Palestine.

School administrators eventually called on the New York Police Department to break up the encampment and attempt to restore order.

The protests have since spread to universities across the US, North America and Europe as a younger generation grapples with the horrors of a war broadcast across social media at a level never seen before.

The school has said it will focus on “class days” and “school-level ceremonies” rather than the customary commencement ceremony.

“These past few weeks have been incredibly difficult for our community,” the university said in a statement.

“Just as we are focused on making our graduation experience truly special, we continue to solicit student feedback and are looking at the possibility of a festive event on May 15 to take the place of the large, formal ceremony.”

As the protests continue to dominate campuses across the US, schools are grappling with how to honour graduating students, many of whom missed their high school ceremonies because of Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, while avoiding confrontation and disruption from demonstrations.

Emory University in Georgia, where large protests have also been held, decided to move its ceremonies.

“I have been firm in my commitment that Emory will celebrate our graduating students at Commencement,” school president Gregory Fenves said in a statement.

“While that commitment has not changed, concerns about safety and security require us to adjust the plans.”

Watch: Columbia students describe 'dystopian' night after police break up pro-Palestine encampment